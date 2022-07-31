Connor Murphy gets pro’s eye view of hockey | Sport

Connor Murphy may not be quite sure what he wants to do with his eventual economics degree, but he sure knows what he wants after Union College: a chance to play professional hockey.

Earlier this month, the budding senior goalkeeper got a taste of pro hockey when he was invited to the Detroit Red Wings development camp in Detroit.

In addition to improving his goalkeeping skills, Murphy said he learned a lot about how professional athletes take care of their bodies before and after matches and training.

It was clearly a great honor to be invited to the camp, Murphy, a 23-year-old Hudson Falls resident, said in a telephone interview Friday. It was really a great learning experience. I learned how to do the things professional players do to prepare, recover and eat right. That was the big takeaway for me, and how I can now incorporate that into my game.

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Murphy presents an imposing figure in goal. Last season, his first with Union after transferring from Northeastern University, he set a 14-18-3 record, averaging 2.66 goals against and a save rate of 0.919. His 1,060 saves set a Dutch record for one season.

One area Murphy is working on is reading how plays develop before his eyes and being aware of where he is in the fold.

I’m in control of my depth when a play comes in, I tend to get a little aggressive and I get too far into the fold, he said. I’m learning to sit back a bit more and determine where to cross if there’s a pass. I’m learning to read the piece better, looking at the puck first and seeing where they’re going, turning my head faster to fine-tune small details. As long as I can get those things dialed in, it’ll be pretty good, but there are always things to work on.

Murphy said he was approached by Phil Osaer, Red Wings’ chief of scouting and development, and invited to the July 10-14 development camp.

Murphy, who turns 24 on September 1, took a rather circuitous route to Union.

While attending Hudson Falls High School, Murphy played first-class travel hockey with the CP Dynamo at Clifton Park. Midway through his senior year, he began playing junior hockey in Springfield, Massachusetts, stopping in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Topeka, Kansas; and New Jersey before landing with the Carleton Place Canadians, where he had an outstanding 2018-19 season in the Central Canada Hockey League.

I was all over the map for a few years, Murphy said.

At age 21, Murphy began his college career at Boston’s Northeastern. However, after two seasons, he decided to enter the transfer portal and ended up much closer to home, at Union College in Schenectady.

It was hockey related, there were some situations where I didn’t feel comfortable just in terms of playing time, Murphy said. I wanted to take advantage of the COVID transmission situation. Fortunately, Union was the first school to contact me, within hours of entering the transfer portal. (Assistant coach John Ronan) reached out to me and said, We’ve got a place for you.

Murphy said he was already familiar with the coaching staff, including his longtime goalkeeping coach, Bryan McDonald, who he has worked with since he started playing in goal.

Our team didn’t do as well as we hoped, but we picked it up again later in the season and we reached the second round of the (ECAC) playoffs, Murphy said.

Murphy, who started playing hockey as early as possible, went to the goal at the squirt level, aged 9-10.

I’ve loved it ever since, he said. I tried to do it sooner than my parents wanted, they wanted me to skate first, but I’ve always been obsessed with the gear.

He has learned over the years the importance of mental preparation.

Keeper is a very individual position within the team, Murphy said. You have to find it within yourself, and there are things you have to go through. You want to give your team the best chance of winning.

So improving not only the intricacies of goalkeeping but also his ability to stay on the ice and stay injury free through better nutrition and recovery are all things Murphy takes from the Red Wings camp.

Of course I want to remember as many things as possible, take things more seriously with recovery and preparation, and translate the things I learned to work on with my goalkeeping coach here, Murphy said.

I really don’t look beyond next season, but I hope I can play pro somewhere, he added. I will definitely try and see what happens.