MATCH RECAP: Tacoma Defiance Cruises Past St. Louis City SC 2 5-1 at Starfire Stadium





TUKWILA, WA. Tacoma Defiance (11-3-4, 40 points) defeated second place St. Louis City SC 2 (11-4-2, 36 points) Saturday night 5-1 at Starfire Stadium. A brace from Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez and goals from Abdoulaye Cissoko, Marlon Vargas and Georgi Minoungou helped Defiance to victory with four goals. Tacoma was first on the board in the 30th minute thanks to a penalty from Cissoko. Danny Leyva ran into the area and was knocked down by a St. Louis defender, pulling the foul. The central defender came to the spot and struck in the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. Vargas continued his scorching hot scoring streak, scoring his 12th goal of the season in the closing moments of the first half. Ocampo-Chavezs’ saved shot landed right in front of Vargas, who made it into the open goal to double the home side’s lead. Defiance quickly made it 3-0 early in the second half. Ocampo-Chavez made a nimble first touch on a ball from Fito Ovalle just outside the area before sliding around a St. Louis defender. The striker made a move around St. Louis goalkeeper Michael Creek and ended up in the open net. St. Louis pulled one back with a long shot from Wan Kuzain in the 57th minute. Ocampo-Chavez picked up his brace in the 77th minute from a beautiful piece of team play. Joe Hafferty was on the right side of the area and shoved a ball in front of the goal to Vargas, who passed the ball to Ocampo-Chavez for the easy finish. Minoungou scored his second goal in as many games on death, hitting the right flank and chopping off Creek for the exclamation point in a five-goal game. Defiance now tops the MLS NEXT Pro standings, two points ahead of Columbus Crew 2, with six games remaining in the regular season schedule. After tonight’s game, Wade Webbers’ side travels to PayPal Park for a game against Earthquakes II on Friday, Aug. 5 (7:30 p.m. PT / mlsnextpro.com). Tacoma Defiance 5 St. Louis City SC 1 Weather: 91 degrees and sunny TAC Abdoulaye Cissoko (penalty kick) 30 TAC Alfonso Ocampo Chavez (Fito Ovalle) STL A Cousin (Achille Watts) 57 TAC Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Marlon Vargas, Joe Hafferty) 77 TAC Georgi Minoungou (Juan Alvarez) 90+3 STL Kyle Hiebert (caution) 11 TAC Georgi Minoungou (note) 59 STL Ezra Armstrong (note) 82 Tacoma Defiance Andrew Thomas; Cody Baker, Achille Robin, Abdullah Cissoko, Randy Mendoza captain; Danny Leyva (Joe Hafferty, 57), Josh Atencio (Fito Ovalle, HT), Dylan Teves (Georgi Minoungou, HT), Marlon Vargas (Hal Uderitz, 84), Travian Sousa (Juan Alvarez, 72); Alfonso Ocampo Chavez Substitutes not used: Wallis Lapsley, Snyder Brunell, Stuart Hawkins, Valentin Sabella St Louis City SC 2 Michael Creek; Ben Di Rosa (Miguel Perez (58), Josh Yaro captain Kyle Hiebert (Joshua Maher (86), Kwame Awuah (Ezra Armstrong (58); AJ Palazzolo (Sergio Rivas, HT), Akil Watts, Clio Pompeo, One Cousin, Victor Dias; Josh Dolling (Dida Armstrong, 86) Substitutes not used: Ian McGrane, Nathan Ferguson, MyKhi Joyner, Anthony Faupel

