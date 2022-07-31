Asia Cup 2022 Schedule, Date And Time, Teams Cricket, Tickets, Venue, India Squad, Date, Format, Live Broadcast Details And Latest Updates. Asia Cup 2022 is an upcoming tournament that will entertain fans around the world. The Asian tournament will be played from August to September 2022. Asia Cup 2022 starts on August 27.

The final of the tournament will take place on September 11 and will give us a new Asian champion. The tournament is organized by Sri Lanka, however, the location of the tournament in the UAE. The tournament will be played in the T20 format.

There will be 6 teams participating in the 2022 Asian Cup. Of these, 5 teams have already been confirmed to participate in the tournament. Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the 5 confirmed teams. A team from Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and the UAE will take the place of the 6th team.

India is the defending champion of the tournament. India won the previous edition of the Asian Cup in 2018 by beating Bangladesh in the final. India has also won the most 7 titles out of 12 Asian Cup tournaments. Sri Lanka has won 5 titles while Pakistan is good for 2 titles.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

The Asian Cup 2022 schedule has not yet been announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). However, ACC will soon announce the full program for the Asian Cup. According to the updates, the tournament will start on August 27 and end with the final on September 11. The qualifiers may be played from August 24.

Asia Cup 2022 Teams

All top teams of Asia participate in the Asian Cup 2022. There are 6 teams participating in the tournament. They are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. After the qualifying round, one more team will qualify for the tournament. 4 teams namely Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and UAE will compete against each other in the qualifying round.

Asia Cup 2022 Squads

All 5 teams are yet to announce their 2022 Asian Cup squads. India could announce their squadron after the completion of the ongoing IND vs WI T20I series. All teams are waiting for ACC to announce the schedule for the 2022 Asia Cup. Once the tournament schedule is known, the respective cricket boards will announce their squads for the tournament.

Asia Cup 2022 Host and Venues

The host of the tournament is Sri Lanka. However, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has decided not to hold the tournament domestically due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country.

UAE is the new venue of the tournament, but Sri Lanka will host the tournament. Since the UAE is the host of the tournament, all games will be played in three stadiums. These are Dubai International Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2022 Live Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast all over the world and there are a few different broadcasters that will broadcast and stream the matches in different parts of the world.

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will broadcast all matches of the tournament.

In Australia and New Zealand

Yupp Tv will present the live action of the tournament in the UAE.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live action of the tournament.

In the U.S

Hotstar will present the live streaming of the tournament in the US.

In UK

Hotstar will also host live streaming of the tournament in the UK.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions such as the UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live broadcast of the matches.

Asia Cup 2022 Latest News and Updates

Asia Cup 2022 will take place at the new venue UAE. The tournament is organized by Sri Lanka.

The schedule for the tournament has not yet been announced, but the tournament kicks off on August 27 and will witness the final on September 11.

Recently, Emirates Cricket Board informed that they have the desired infrastructure to run the matches and are eager to welcome teams to their country.

Like the previous edition in 2018, the tournament will be played in the T2OI format.

