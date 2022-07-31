Sports
Jontae Gilbert’s comfort level with the state of Ohio, relationship with Tim Walton led to commitment before the second season
Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Walton received an intriguing phone call on Wednesday.
2025 Georgia cornerback Jontae Gilbert made his weekly check-in with his primary recruiter at Ohio State, but this time he had a proposal for Walton. He was ready to end his recruiting on the spot and work for the state of Ohio.
Walton was delighted, but told Gilbert to confirm that Ryan Day was okay. When Walton got the green light from Day, the pair reconnected on Friday. He wanted Gilbert to fully understand what it means to be committed to the state of Ohio.
He gave me an overview of what I can and cannot do, Gilbert said Eleven warriors. I can’t talk to other coaches and can’t visit other schools. But I wanted to be a Buckeye.
Once Walton set the standard for being a Buckeyes commit, he gave Gilbert his blessing to pull the trigger. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback pulled the trigger later that night and committed to Ohio State on Friday.
House#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/kmv6UEwvfS
Jontae Gilbert (@J7ontae) July 29, 2022
I just felt like it was a place I could play in the near future, Gilbert said why he’s committed to the Buckeyes.
Gilbert is just entering his second season of high school, so he knows all too well that he starts earlier than most prospects. The state of Ohio has not had a player commit to the Buckeyes since the start of their sophomore year since quarterback Danny Clark in the 2017 class. That commitment ultimately didn’t stick, as he later canceled and signed with Kentucky.
But Gilbert said he’s proud to know he’s the first player to pledge to the Ohio States 2025 class.
Gilbert received his offer from Ohio State on May 9, and Walton clicked right away.
We have a great relationship, Gilbert said of him and Walton. We talk every week. He thinks I’m a physical cornerback who can play outside. I know his rsum. He had a great run with Jalen Ramsey and he coached one of the best cornerbacks around.
Gilbert was convinced he wanted to play for the state of Ohio after visiting Columbus on June 9 and seeing Walton in person.
Had a great visit can’t wait to come back in the fall #GoBuckeyes @CoachTimWalton @Coach_Eliano @CoachM_Patrick @ryandaytime @JeremyO_Johnson @Mansell247 @N_Murph @ChadSimmons_ @DemetricDWarren @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/IfZEMA36HC
Jontae Gilbert (@J7ontae) June 10, 2022
I was just impressed with the bond he had with his guys and the way they work, Gilbert said he saw Walton in action during his visit in June. The facilities were also very nice.
The Georgia cornerback is well aware of the history the Buckeyes have in developing talented cornerbacks for the next level. He idolizes former Ohio cornerback Marshon Lattimore for his physical playing style.
Hes just got a swagger to him, Gilbert said.
Gilbert may be young, but he has already established himself as a potential top-10 cornerback in the 2025 class. In his first season with Douglass (Atlanta, Georgia), Gilbert saw plenty of playing time at both cornerback and safety, picking up three passes . Here he received an invite to the 2025 Under Armor All-American game, yet another indicator he is seen as one of the best prospects in his class.
Im a great physical cornerback with great ball skills, said Gilbert.
Gilbert also made significant contributions to special teams, seeing wide receiver attacks. He has already shown to be an adept running defender and should build on his tall frame as he gets older.
Ohio State is one of seven schools to offer Gilbert for his sophomore year. Other schools that have offered him include Arkansas, Buffalo, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and UAB.
But hell now is to attend just one school: Ohio State. His next trip to Columbus is for Ohio States’ season opener against Notre Dame on September 3.
