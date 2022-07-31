Tennis star Ash Barty and Garry Kissick get married in secret wedding





Sport Jul 31, 2022 12:22 3 minutes to read

Former tennis champion Ash Barty is married to her longtime partner Garry Kissick. Photo / Ash Barty

Ash Barty has tied the knot with her longtime partner Garry Kissick. The Australian icon posted an image of the couple on Instagram with the simple caption “Husband & Wife” as the couple walked hand in hand. The couple were surrounded by family and close friends at the private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month, with Barty shining in a stunning Suzanne Harward gown. Barty’s friends and family kept the news a secret until the former world number one tennis star posted to her personal Instagram account on Saturday night. Guests included Australian tennis stars Pat Rafter, Alicia Molik and Casey Dellacqua, according to the Courier Mail. Kissick posed the question in November last year. Barty, 25, revealed the happy news in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the couple embracing with an engagement ring visible on her finger. Barty has kept her relationship with Kissick relatively quiet for the most part. Barty and Kissick met in 2016 at the Brookwater Golf Club. The sporty duo instantly clicked and announced their relationship in 2017 when they attended the John Newcombe Awards together. An aspiring professional golfer, Kissick works as an irrigation technician for the greens at Brookwater Golf & Country Club in Brisbane. The 29-year-old is a passionate Liverpool supporter and part of the PGA Trainee Programme. Barty’s shocking retirement announcement at age 25 still seems to hurt Aussies who want to believe the three-time Grand Slam winner and champion has some plan to return to the sport. But Barty poured water on any kind of comeback. Since her retirement, Barty has also released the first four books in her Little Ash series, won the NAIDOC Person of the Year and won her local golf club’s women’s competition. Brendan Fevola, who has been flipping through the 101.9 books on The Fox Melbourne’s Fif, Fev and Nick, asked AFL great Brendan Fevola about her future sporting plans and Barty gave an answer none of her fans would want to hear. “You just can’t accept that I don’t want to play a professional sport anymore,” Barty laughed. “I like golf, it’s a hobby of mine. It won’t be my profession, I don’t intend to make it my profession, but I hack about once a week when I can and I play four off. “ “There’s no need, I don’t feel the need to play professional sports, especially golf. I love going for a walk with my girlfriends and friends, but yeah, not for me.”

