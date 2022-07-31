Indian women’s hockey team beats Wales 3-1, rises to top of Pool A





BIRMINGHAM: The Indian women’s hockey team defeated Wales 3-1 to record their second consecutive win at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. This win has lifted India to the top of Pool A with six points in two games. Vandana Katariya (26th, 48th) shone with a brace, while Gurjit Kaur (28th) scored for India. Xenna Hughes (45th) came on the score sheet for Wales. India started aggressively with a lot of confidence and got a penalty corner in the first minute of the game on Saturday night. But they missed an early lead due to a poor execution. India continued its attacking instincts and broke loose in the Welsh circle with a whopping eight penetrations, creating several scoring opportunities. But they couldn’t find a way to get on board in the first quarter. India continued to pressure Wales and earned a Penalty Corner in the second minute of the second quarter. But the Welsh defense stood tall to deny them a goal. Despite missing opportunities, India remained patient in their approach and were rewarded when an experienced striker Vandana broke the deadlock in the 26th minute. Vandana deflected an attempt by Gurjit in the penalty corner. Gurjit doubled India’s lead from a penalty corner in the 28th minute of the game. Leading 2-0, India started the second half with the same intensity and continued to put pressure on their opponents. They even deserved a PC in the 39th minute, but the Welsh defense remained resolute and kept the Indians at bay. Wales, who did not give up easily, were rewarded for their efforts and narrowed the deficit to 2-1 at the end of the third quarter. It was Xenna Hughes who converted the penalty corner in the last minute of the third quarter. India started the last quarter with the same attacking instincts and then extended the lead to 3-1 via Vandana (48th), who again cleverly deflected the ball from close range through Monika’s attempt on PC. In their attempt to make it 4-1, India dominated the final stage of the last quarter, creating several scoring opportunities, but couldn’t make much of it.

India then takes on England on August 2 in Group A.

