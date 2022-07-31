Bulldogs close successful national championships





IRVINE, California. With another Bulldog on the championship podium, the University of Georgia swimming and diving teams wrapped up a stellar week of competition at the 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships Saturday night at the William Woollett, Jr. Aquatic Center. Emerging senior Zoie Hartman marked the session with a second-place finish in the 200-meter individual medley final, setting a personal best of 2:12.04, nearly a second and a half off her PB in the morning. Earlier this week, Hartman took seventh place in the 100-meter breaststroke final (1:09.16) and triumphed in the 200-meter breaststroke final of Consolation, setting the third fastest time, 2:27.26, of all 16 finalists. One night after winning the national 400m freestyle title (3:46.36), rising junior Jake Magahey Nearly earned his third podium of the week with a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter freestyle, a personal best of 7:57.36. In addition to the national championship, Magahey finished third in the 200-meter freestyle final with a PB of 1:46.62. In other action on Saturday, graduation Callie Dickinson set another PB in the 200m IM and finished fourth in the consolation final at 2:15:40. Earlier this week, Dickinson finished sixth in the 200-meter butterfly final and seventh in the 100-meter butterfly final. In the men’s medley, rising senior Zach Hils finished fifth with a PB of 2:01.82, his second highest score of the day. In the last case of the session, colleague senior Dillon Downing set a time of 22.47 in fifth place. Throughout the week, Bulldogs used to show their prowess in the long course. Recently graduated Dakota Luther opened the meet with a national championship in the 200-meter butterfly, followed later in the week with a bronze medal in the final of the 100-meter fly. Emerging senior Ian Grum took a silver medal in the 200m backstroke with a PB of 1:57.59, while fellow senior Bradley Dunham claimed the B final in the same event. In addition, University of Pennsylvania swimmer Matt Fallon won the national title in the 200-meter breaststroke after a summer of training in Athens. For all the news and updates on Georgia swimming and diving programs, follow the Bulldogs on Twitter (@UGASwimDive), Instagram (@ugaswimdive), and Facebook (UGA Swimming and Diving).

