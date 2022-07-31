What Dijon Johnsons Cancellation Means For Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Dijon Johnson banded up in Ohio after the Spring Game, it was seen as a big hit by a man from the 200s who could become a top 100 recruit on Signing Day.

That turned out to be true as he is now rated as the country’s number 93 player and number 10 cornerback. The only problem is that he is now no longer part of the Buckeyes 2023 recruiting class.

The same day OSU found its quarterback in 2023, it lost one of only two defensive commits to make the top 100 when Johnson reopened its recruiting after a visit to Florida. Four-star Jason Moore remains, joined by wide receivers Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers and Carnell Tate and offensive tackle Luke Montgomery as top 100 commits.

Johnson’s departure makes him the latest edition of what has become a growing trend for the state of Ohio in recent years. It was able to move into Florida and find highly rated defensive backs early in a recruiting cycle. The problem is, it hasn’t been able to hold them all the time.

Jordan Battle was a four-star safety in the 2019 class and returned to Alabama when Urban Meyer retired. After that, the Buckeyes had to face him in the game for the championship title after the 2020 season.

You know what’s funny? My mom, dad and my brother, we’ve all been talking about it in a group chat for the past week, Battle said before the match. It’s kind of funny that — whatever school I’d have gone to, I’d have been in the national championship. I give all credit to the state of Ohio. Great coaching staff, great players.

Fighting time in that 52-24 win was cut short after he was called up for a targeting penalty, but that doesn’t take away from the sting the Buckeyes felt about losing him. He has turned himself into a quality All-American candidate and a player OSU could have used in the past two seasons.

Jaheim Singletary was a five-star cornerback in the class of 2022. His effort proved how quickly Kerry Coombs can be successful as a recruiter, even if he left much to be desired as a defensive player. Singletary picked the Buckeyes 24 hours after seeing them beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, only to disband nine months later, eventually ending up in Georgia.

Now Johnson joins that list as a player who tried to hold Ohio States for most of the summer. Now just off a trip to Gainsville, the Gators have enough momentum to keep him in the state.

Quarterback Brock Glenns’ commitment on Saturday gave OSU 20 commits worth 288.50 points. But by losing Johnson, the 19-strong group drops from first place in the recruiting rankings and back to 283.19 points, with Notre Dame again at No. 1.

The Buckeyes still have commitments from Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Kayin Lee and Jermaine Mathews at cornerback.

Click here to see the complete Ohio States recruiting class for 2023.

