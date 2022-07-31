At 35, Andy Murray fights on, driven by his love of tennis

Reply to this story Remark

After earning more than $62 million in winnings and being knighted by Prince Charles, Andy Murray has no other sporting feat to do for family or country during his lifetime. But here’s Sir Andy again in Washington, sweating through shirt after shirt amid a stifling dampness, berating himself during a two-hour training session on Friday leading up to the Citi Open every time he returns a service over the baseline or into the net. .

I love this sport, Murray said when asked what drives him to continue competing at age 35, despite having a surgically repaired hip with a metal implant. That’s essentially why I’m back and why I wanted to continue: because I love the sport.

Tennis has given Murray everything, as he said in a lengthy interview, with a towel draped around his neck as he sat in the metal bleachers of a track at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center after practice.

Born in Glasgow, he first traveled to America at the age of 11, he recalls. He was also allowed to go to South America. And at the age of 15 he moved to Spain to train at an academy.

I absolutely loved learning about different cultures and meeting new people and having some independence, Murray said.

Tennis introduced him to his future wife, Kim Sears, with whom he has four children, three girls and a boy, ages 1 to 6.

It also brought uncountable trophies and triumphs, three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic singles gold, and the distinction of being the only man to break the stranglehold that held Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the No. world. ranking for 18 years, from February 2004 to February 2022. Murray also restored a country’s sporting pride by becoming the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years in 2013 and again in 2016.

But the past few years have been difficult, marked by injuries and often debilitating pain.

After falling outside the top 800 in 2018 and undergoing a second hip surgery in 2019, Murray was faced with the prospect of a life without the sport he had played since his third year.

At the age of 31, he was not ready for that.

Tennis has given me a great life, Murray said. It has also given me a purpose every day. There is a routine because you are always trying to improve yourself and get better at something. I enjoy that process.

So he committed himself to the long slog back, convinced that if he could get over the injuries, he would be able to play great tennis again.

At six feet tall and a measly 181 pounds, Murray is now wiser about managing his body. His training, both on the field and in the gym, isn’t so much about logging hours of balls and strength sets, but more about focused, goal-oriented work.

I probably could have used a little more of that when I was younger, he mused.

As for his strengths, Murray has an agile touch and a wide repertoire of shots, including a rock solid two-handed backhand, reliable slice and volleys, effective serve and, in his prime, even better returns.

He has always been a shrewd tactician, son of Scottish tennis coach Judy Murray.

He is excellent in tennis management, said former player Brad Gilbert, who coached Murray in 2006-07. He has a lot of knowledge of what he does as a player and what his opponent is doing.

To that foundation, Murray has added data and analysis, crediting his off-again, on-again coach, Ivan Lendl, the Czech-born former No. 1, with introducing that element into his game.

He doesn’t talk much, Murray said of Lendl, an eight-time Grand Slam champion with whom Murray won his three majors. He gives quite simple messages and doesn’t make things too complicated. But he likes data and analytics, which I’m also interested in. And he is a hard worker by nature and clearly knows how many hours and effort it takes to get to the top of the game.

Murray had long considered the serve and return-of-serve to be the most important shots in the game.

The latter was once a force, but lately has let him down. In Friday practice against Arlington native Denis Kudla, considerable frustration and more than one powerhouse were to blame.

The problem, Murray later explained, is that as players have gotten bigger and stronger over the past six years, the first serve has become more of a weapon. Not surprisingly, the percentage of return games won across the tour is down 2 or 3 percent from 2016.

In Murrays’s case, he confessed, the decline has been steep at 14 percent.

If I can change that and improve that, then over time it should make a big difference to my results on the pitch, Murray said.

He has brought with him a similar analytical tendency to broaden his view of matters out of court.

He wasn’t particularly outspoken as a rising star in his twenties, nor was he particularly informed. To be honest, he said, I was in my own tennis bubble and not really focused on anything else.

Today, Murray is considered a statesman of the game, willing to use his platform to advocate for issues he believes in, such as the need for domestic violence policies on the men’s tour, equal opportunity and pay for women athletes, racial and social justice and the importance of vaccines during the pandemic.

In March, Murray announced that he would donate his prize money for the year to the UNICEF program to help the children of Ukraine. Citi Open chairman Mark Ein announced on Saturday that the tournament would equal the amount Murray won in Washington and create an online portal for tennis fans to contribute.

What is happening in Ukraine is horrific, Murray said. You can never exactly put yourself in their shoes; I am aware of. But it must be absolutely terrifying, heartbreaking and scary. I wanted to do something, and all I can probably offer is give money to try and help the children who are being displaced from their families.

Murray traces his awakening to working with Amelie Mauresmo, the former No. 1 he hired as his coach in 2014, and the skepticism and double standard he encountered as a result of hiring a female coach.

Amelie was number one in the world and a great player, and many of the guys I’ve worked with [as coaches] were nowhere near, Murray said. But when I lost a match, no one ever asked if it was because of a [male] coach, whereas when I started working with Amelie and I lost, the questions were: Do you feel she is the right person? A lot of people on TV said, Oh, he needs to change coaches. I even stopped people in my own team because it was a problem for them too.

It made me realize that there is a problem with that topic. And it was something that opened my eyes to other things. So I felt that when I saw what I saw as injustice, I tried to talk about it.

As he prepares to start his hard court prep for the US Open, Murray continues to push to bring out the best in himself and the team around him.

Looking for more power and spin, he experimented with a new racket this year before concluding that the acclimation wasn’t worth it, so he returned to his trusty frame. He changed coaches in March, bringing back Lendl, who will be in his box for the US Open, and adding former player Mark Hilton to push him further as a traveling coach.

A coach is there to challenge you, Murray said. I enjoy debating. Even though I’ve played 900 games on the tour and I’ve been there for a long time, I still feel like I can learn.

And he is making progress. In March, he achieved his 700th career victory, one of his goals. And he climbed from number 135 in the world to 50th at the start of the season. His next goal is to improve his ranking enough to be placed in major tournaments.