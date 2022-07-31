Sports
‘Everyone seems to think it will stop on its own’: Hockey parents frustrated by toxic sports culture
As Hockey Canada grapples with public opinion about how its organization has handled sexual assault claims in the past, some Canadians are questioning how anyone can trust hockey’s national governing body and are calling for action and change at all levels of society. the sport.
“I’m not sure it’s possible for women to trust an organization with such a history anymore,” said Beatrice van Dijk, a mother of four who played hockey in Toronto. Cross country check up.
“I’m not sure it’s possible for parents who care about young men growing up in a non-toxic, non-highly sexualized power environment to have faith in an institution that made such behavior possible.”
Hockey Canada’s controversy began in May, when the organization reached a settlement with a young woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted in 2018 by eight Canadian Hockey League players, including members of that year’s World Junior team.
Since then, Sport Canada, a division of the Federal Ministry of Heritage, has frozen funding for Hockey Canada. Various sponsors, including Scotiabank and Tim Hortonshave paused or withdrawn sponsorship to the organization.
The Halifax Police Department has also opened an investigation into an allegation of a 2003 separate gang assault involving members of Canada’s 2003 World Junior team.
Lack of Liability
Hockey Canada executives who testified before a House of Commons committee on Wednesday said they have paid $8.9 million since 1989 for sexual abuse settlements to 21 complainants from the “National Equity Fund,” which they say is generated by membership fees and investments.
It’s an embarrassing time to be a Canadian associated with hockey.-Beatrice van Dijk, mother of four daughters playing hockey
Van Dijk, whose husband was a professional hockey player in Germany, said this shows that no steps are being taken to hold people accountable.
“It’s an embarrassing time to be a Canadian associated with hockey,” she said.
“I’m not sure why you would accept an invitation to participate in any of Hockey Canada’s events as it is tainted with this history.”
Van Dijk, who is 48 and now lives in upstate New York, says incidents like the one that Hockey Canada is currently dealing with are not new.
“Everyone seems to think it will stop on its own, and no one wants to talk about the details.”
Metro morning7:57Hockey mom and coach say Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal is the result of ‘complete institutional failure’
A long-standing problem
Former Canadian Hockey League goalie Brock McGillis has first-hand experience of the toxic culture of hockey.
He played for the Windsor Spitfires and the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League from 2001 to 2002. He was in his late teens at the time and said his experiences in junior hockey locker rooms made him hate his life.
“The impact of being a gay man in there, hiding who I was and holding the standards and becoming a womanizer and what that did to me, I mean, honestly, I went home and tried to die by suicide,” he told Cross Country Check-up.
McGillis, who came out as gay in November 2016, says conformity is a critical barrier holding back hockey culture.
“People dress the same and talk the same, whether that’s who they are or not,” he said. “There’s no room to be anything other than the norm and when you are, you’re different.”
According to McGillis, because players are predominately white, usually middle to upper class, and usually considered straight, that creates an environment in locker rooms where people can say and do things without being held accountable, including using language and participating in behavior that women, minorities and people in the LGBTQ community.
“Then you in turn see thoughts and behavior that lead to bigotry, and lead to misogyny, and lead to sexual assault.”
Day 69:02 amHockey Canada’s lasting problem with sexism and misogyny
Remain silent
Some of the blame lies with adults in these spaces for not doing more to hold these players accountable, McGillis says, citing coaches who come from the same culture and amplifying this in their own coaching.
“And typically hockey people have hockey babies,” he said. “Parents who come out of the hockey culture put their kids in hockey. So it’s a learned and normalized culture.”
Nobody wants to be the person who looks like they’re stirring the pot.-Theresa Bailey, co-founder of Canadian Hockey Moms
Theresa Bailey, a hockey parent for about 16 years and co-founder of the advisory website Canadian Hockey Moms, says parents want these conversations but they don’t speak in public because they’re afraid their kids will suffer repercussions.
“I think everyone wants to talk about these things, but nobody wants to get in trouble with the member associations or provincial associations,” she said. Cross Country Check-up.
“Nobody wants to be the person who looks like they’re stirring the pot.”
Bailey says those in positions of power in small hockey clubs that are mostly volunteer-based are not equipped or trained enough to deal with the toxic parts of hockey culture.
“That’s difficult,” she said. “I’ve seen people really don’t know how to handle some of the issues that come up, or tackle them in a way that keeps people from coming forward.”
Take a position
Bailey believes the best way to eliminate the toxic atmosphere for Hockey Canada and similar associations is to encourage diversity within teams, on coaching staff and on the board.
“I don’t know how to do that other than put in people with differing opinions that won’t be shut down.”
Looking ahead, VanDijk believes there is an opportunity to restore hockey culture and the first step is for parents to take a stance when it comes to paying fees at local hockey clubs.
“I would say, ‘I’ll pay you these fees, but only if you don’t pay the provincial hockey association anything until that provincial hockey association takes a stance on Hockey Canada,'” she said.
“Because our fees will allow screwed up, toxic, predatory sexual behavior among young men, and we don’t want such a society.”
Written by Mouhamad Rachini. Produced by Abby Plener and Steve Howard.
