India vs Pakistan Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022 Womens Cricket: Ali, Javed eye fast start after Pakistan chooses to bat

Hello and welcome to Sports stars LIVE coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Group A match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Deepti on the attack. Ali swipes to square leg and wants a single but is turned back and nearly makes her ground. Direct throw would be gone.

PACK 12/1 IN 3 OVERS

Renuka continues and Ali is knocked out first trying to go for a thumping cut wide outside. She is finally off target with a quick single halfway through and bumping into the bowler trying to gain her ground. First run against Renuka after eight balls. Maroof finishes with the over with a pair as she turns the ball well to midwicket again.

PACK 7/1 IN 2 OVERS

Meghna Singh from the other side. Sharp movement away first two balls and beats the batter. FROM! He waves away again, but this time Javed goes for the drive and gets behind the keeper. Meghna Singh strikes. Fist runs to Pakistan as Maof throws this full on the side of the leg and runs a few. Swing again, but this goes down, leg side and wide ball. Driven full out and through the covers by Maroof with sweet timing for three runs. Maroof pushes this ball from length to midwicket for a single to end the over.

PACK 0/0 IN 1 OVER

Renuka Singh Thakur, who won 4-18 in the last match, will open the bowling. Muneeba Ali and Iram Javed open the battle for Pakistan. One slip for left-handed Ali. About the wicket. Angling over, full and beats Alis gently pokes out. Four dot balls in a row to start the match. Ali dances across the track, but is either defeated by the indipper or the one who goes out. Outer edge to short third to end the over. Virgin over.

Loud cheers from the fans as the players take to the field. Team India in an intense convergence before they part ways.

It is still cloudy, but the rain has stopped. The openers are also outside the boundary lines. The umpires are coming out now and we will finally see live action.

Revised Terms: The game has been reduced to 18 overs per side due to the rain delay and the PowerPlay now only has five overs instead of the standard six.

The skies are clear and the players are eager to start live action. The Indian players are milling around the boundary ropes, itching to start playing, just like all of us!

The rain had resumed after the toss, but has now stopped and it looks like we will get into action like her the revised schedule.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN PLAY XI

india: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin.

Harmanpreet Kaur is happy after losing the toss because she wanted to bowl first. Pakistan’s Nida Dar is out after a concussion in the last game against Barbados.

TOSS: Pakistan wins the toss and chooses to bat. India has two changes. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is out and Sneh Rana enters. Harmanpreet Kaur forgot about the other change, but we’ll know soon enough.

In other CWG promotions, Jeremy Lalrinnunga has won the gold medal in the 67kg weightlifting event and now India has five medals.

15:49 IST

Good news at last, because the toss is scheduled for 15:55 IST and the blankets are off. However, Pooja Vastrakar has still not joined the squad and India will miss her services very much.

The Women in Blue are slowing down. pic.twitter.com/BgvCoVoGYc — Santadeep Dey (@SantadeepDey) July 31, 2022

The toss was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. IST after the rain had abated, causing even the blankets to come off. But now the rain is back and the delay is coming again. Since the interruption has now lasted more than 30 minutes, we will probably lose overs now.

TOSS POSTPONED BY RAIN

While we wait for the finals, let’s take a look at what’s happened in CWG cricket so far. India suffered a heartbreaking loss in the opener against Australia. It had reduced Meg Lannings team to 49 for five in a 155 chase before Grace Harris and Ashleigh Gardner turned the game upside down. Barbados, which played its first-ever international game but had the services of six West Indian players under its belt, defeated Pakistan by 15 runs.

New Zealand drove Suzie Bates exceptional 64-ball 91 to write a 13-run win over South Africa before host nation England kicked off their campaign by beating Sri Lanka by five wickets in a 110-run chase.

Barbados and England top the Group A and Group B respectively.

There is a 30 minute buffer allocated to every CWG cricket match, with the exception of the final, meaning overs are only lost after 30 minutes has been played.

15:05 IST

The toss has been postponed, but the drizzle is lighter now and there are signs the sun is peeking through the clouds a bit.

It may rain in Birmingham, but it’s not enough to dampen the spirit of the fans before an Indo-Pak match

The drizzle has gotten heavier is what our man on the ground, Santadeep Dey, has to say

A light drizzle at Edgbaston and the blankets are on. Let’s hope the weather clears up soon. #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #B2022 pic.twitter.com/IPkH2RHPft — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 31, 2022

14:48 IST

It is raining heavily at Edgbaston and the news is not encouraging. The toss is unlikely to go as planned.

Team India has arrived!

14:15 IST

The news isn’t too good from Birmingham and we could see some rain interruptions during this high stakes match

For people who are eagerly looking forward to the ladies #INDvsPAK cricket match at #Birmingham2022it has been raining in certain parts of the city since last night. Now on the bus to Edgbaston, will update here what the weather is like when I get there. — Santadeep Dey (@SantadeepDey) July 31, 2022

India and Pakistan will close horns in a crucial meeting in Group A of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Both teams lose in their first matches and hope to come back on Sunday.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN FORECAST XI

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicket Keepers:Muneeba Ali

Fitted:Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders:Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c)Nida Dar

bowlers: Renuka Thakur (vc)Diana Baig, Fatima Sana

