Sports
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022 Womens Cricket: Ali, Javed eye fast start after Pakistan chooses to bat
Hello and welcome to Sports stars LIVE coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Group A match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Deepti on the attack. Ali swipes to square leg and wants a single but is turned back and nearly makes her ground. Direct throw would be gone.
PACK 12/1 IN 3 OVERS
Renuka continues and Ali is knocked out first trying to go for a thumping cut wide outside. She is finally off target with a quick single halfway through and bumping into the bowler trying to gain her ground. First run against Renuka after eight balls. Maroof finishes with the over with a pair as she turns the ball well to midwicket again.
PACK 7/1 IN 2 OVERS
Meghna Singh from the other side. Sharp movement away first two balls and beats the batter. FROM! He waves away again, but this time Javed goes for the drive and gets behind the keeper. Meghna Singh strikes. Fist runs to Pakistan as Maof throws this full on the side of the leg and runs a few. Swing again, but this goes down, leg side and wide ball. Driven full out and through the covers by Maroof with sweet timing for three runs. Maroof pushes this ball from length to midwicket for a single to end the over.
PACK 0/0 IN 1 OVER
Renuka Singh Thakur, who won 4-18 in the last match, will open the bowling. Muneeba Ali and Iram Javed open the battle for Pakistan. One slip for left-handed Ali. About the wicket. Angling over, full and beats Alis gently pokes out. Four dot balls in a row to start the match. Ali dances across the track, but is either defeated by the indipper or the one who goes out. Outer edge to short third to end the over. Virgin over.
Loud cheers from the fans as the players take to the field. Team India in an intense convergence before they part ways.
It is still cloudy, but the rain has stopped. The openers are also outside the boundary lines. The umpires are coming out now and we will finally see live action.
Revised Terms: The game has been reduced to 18 overs per side due to the rain delay and the PowerPlay now only has five overs instead of the standard six.
The skies are clear and the players are eager to start live action. The Indian players are milling around the boundary ropes, itching to start playing, just like all of us!
The rain had resumed after the toss, but has now stopped and it looks like we will get into action like her the revised schedule.
INDIA VS PAKISTAN PLAY XI
india: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.
Pakistan: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin.
Harmanpreet Kaur is happy after losing the toss because she wanted to bowl first. Pakistan’s Nida Dar is out after a concussion in the last game against Barbados.
TOSS: Pakistan wins the toss and chooses to bat. India has two changes. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is out and Sneh Rana enters. Harmanpreet Kaur forgot about the other change, but we’ll know soon enough.
In other CWG promotions, Jeremy Lalrinnunga has won the gold medal in the 67kg weightlifting event and now India has five medals.
15:49 IST
Good news at last, because the toss is scheduled for 15:55 IST and the blankets are off. However, Pooja Vastrakar has still not joined the squad and India will miss her services very much.
The toss was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. IST after the rain had abated, causing even the blankets to come off. But now the rain is back and the delay is coming again. Since the interruption has now lasted more than 30 minutes, we will probably lose overs now.
TOSS POSTPONED BY RAIN
While we wait for the finals, let’s take a look at what’s happened in CWG cricket so far. India suffered a heartbreaking loss in the opener against Australia. It had reduced Meg Lannings team to 49 for five in a 155 chase before Grace Harris and Ashleigh Gardner turned the game upside down. Barbados, which played its first-ever international game but had the services of six West Indian players under its belt, defeated Pakistan by 15 runs.
New Zealand drove Suzie Bates exceptional 64-ball 91 to write a 13-run win over South Africa before host nation England kicked off their campaign by beating Sri Lanka by five wickets in a 110-run chase.
Barbados and England top the Group A and Group B respectively.
There is a 30 minute buffer allocated to every CWG cricket match, with the exception of the final, meaning overs are only lost after 30 minutes has been played.
15:05 IST
The toss has been postponed, but the drizzle is lighter now and there are signs the sun is peeking through the clouds a bit.
It may rain in Birmingham, but it’s not enough to dampen the spirit of the fans before an Indo-Pak match
The drizzle has gotten heavier is what our man on the ground, Santadeep Dey, has to say
14:48 IST
It is raining heavily at Edgbaston and the news is not encouraging. The toss is unlikely to go as planned.
Team India has arrived!
14:15 IST
The news isn’t too good from Birmingham and we could see some rain interruptions during this high stakes match
India and Pakistan will close horns in a crucial meeting in Group A of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Both teams lose in their first matches and hope to come back on Sunday.
INDIA VS PAKISTAN FORECAST XI
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.
Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.
INDIA VS PAKISTAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicket Keepers:Muneeba Ali
Fitted:Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Bismah Maroof
All-rounders:Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c)Nida Dar
bowlers: Renuka Thakur (vc)Diana Baig, Fatima Sana
Where and when can you watch IND-W vs PAK-W CWG 2022 Live?
The Commonwealth Games 2022 Group A T20I match between India and Pakistan will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Sports Network at 3:30 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV app.
Sources
2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/commonwealth-games/news/ind-vs-pak-live-score-commonwealth-games-2022-india-women-pakistan-women-cwg-cricket/article65706442.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Henrik Stenson leads the LIV event but the Donald Trump circus steals the show | LIV Golf Series July 31, 2022
- Dramatic increase. Foreclosure filings increased by more than 150%. Here’s what it tells us about the housing market July 31, 2022
- Boris and Carrie Johnson host a wedding party at the Cotswolds estate of Tory donors July 31, 2022
- Connor Murphy gets pro’s eye view of hockey | Sport July 31, 2022
- Kajol completes 30 years in Bollywood! Tap for more July 31, 2022