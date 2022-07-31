Lane says Auburn is ‘a dream come true’





Big Cat Weekend’s first association has always had a strong connection to Auburn football, all thanks to his grandmother. A’mon Lane, a class of four-star 2024 CB from Moody High School, shared his Auburn fan history with Auburn Undercover, including a special moment with his grandmother during the infamous “Kick Six” game against Alabama in 2013. “When I was little I didn’t get a chance to go to an Auburn game, but I remember they had the Kick Six in Alabama and it was awesome,” Lane said in an interview with Auburn Undercover. “My grandma and I were going crazy and we were the only two Auburn fans in my family at the time, so it was pretty special.” Lane’s relationship with his grandmother dates back to his childhood, when his grandmother taught him the game of soccer. So when he got an offer from Auburn, his grandmother’s favorite soccer team, it had a more special meaning. “It’s like a dream come true,” Lane said. “My grandmother, she taught me football, so I grew up as an Auburn fan, so this is really a dream come true.” Lane is currently Alabama’s No. 11-ranked prospect for the 2024 cycle, and the No. 26 CB in the nation. Lane recently transferred to Moody High School from the eternal power, Thompson. He succeeded former UAB and Georgia linebacker, Jake Ganus, who took over the Blue Devil program after spending six seasons as an assistant coach with Thompson. HOUSE @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/DbRrFdrPVo — Amon Lane (@AmonLane2) July 30, 2022 Where does Auburn rank among College Football’s top brands?









