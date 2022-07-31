Roberto Bautista Agut takes Generali Open Kitzbhel title | ATP tour





Despite seeing a home favorite on a wave of momentum, Roberto Bautista Agut showed all his class at the Generali Open in Kitzbhel on Saturday. The third seed finished #NextGenATP Filip Misolic’s dream run on the gravel ATP 250 event in Austria with a 6-2, 6-2 championship game to take his 11th ATP Tour title. I enjoyed the final, I think I managed the pressure well, said Bautista Agut after the game. I knew I was kind of the favorite today, but he had so many good wins this tournament and I knew it was going to be tough. I played a very good game. 20-year-old Misolic had previously kept his composure to reach the final in his first tour-level event by beating Yannick Hanfmann after the rain-delayed semi-final showdown resumed with the Austrian leading 1/0 in the third set. tiebreaker. However, when he returned to court for the championship game, Misolic had no answer to Bautista Agut’s consistent ballstriking as the Spaniard triumphed in one hour and 33 minutes. I want to congratulate Roberto, said Misolic, whose exploits this week in his home country took him 70 places out of 135 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. I saw you on television [before] and to play against you here in the final is an honor for me. Bautista Agut broke Misolics’ serve twice in each set as he dictated play in the final, shooting a string of scorching winners from the depths and staying solid behind his own delivery to take his second Tour crown of the season after his victory in Doha in February. It was the Spaniard’s second title on clay on clay, and he was delighted to reach the winners circle on the surface for the first time since his triumph in Stuttgart in 2014. It had been a long time since I won a title on clay, said Bautista Agut. It’s very special for me, because I’ve done a lot of good work on this surface. Bautista Agut also defeated Jurij Rodionov, Jiri Lehecka and Albert Ramos-Vinolas in his second appearance in Kitzbhel this week. The triumph has lifted the Spaniard two places to number 18 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings.

