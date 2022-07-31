Hockey event ‘means the world’ for family of boy killed in crash

CASCADE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WOOD) Current and former professional hockey players returned to the ice in Cascade Township Saturday night to support local organizations.

It was the second year for the charity hockey game at Patterson Ice Center. Organizers said they raised more money than… last year.

The game meant a lot to families in West Michigan, but it meant the world to a Cascade Township family hoping to make tangible change in honor of their late son.

It’s been over three years since everything changed for Andy and Stacie Marsman.

Andy Marsman and his 6-year-old son Ryan rode their bikes in Cascade Township before Ryan was hit and killed by a truck.

There was a truck that turned right on red and didn’t see them cross the zebra crossing, Stacie Marsman said.

Riding for Ryan: Death of boys leads to probation and bike safety program



Ryan was just days away from celebrating his seventh birthday.

Photos by Ryan Marsman, courtesy of Andy Marsman (July 30, 2022)

In memory of Ryan, his parents started the non-profit Driving for Ryan try to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

The idea is to issue six-meter yellow flags to children riding their bicycles to warn drivers that there are children on the road.

We found that in Ryan’s case, he was standing in front of a pickup truck that didn’t see him, Andy Marsman said. And children are small. They are short. They’re at a disadvantage, so we wanted something that would stick around and make them bigger as an adult.

Thanks to donations alone, they have distributed more than 10,000 flags since 2019.

It just blows us away, Andy Marsman said. We thought, hey, let’s buy 100 flags and see what happens. And it went off.

Andy and Stacie said the… charity game and the family-friendly outdoor activities would have been a highlight of Ryan’s year.

Grief turns into safety measure for thousands of children



It’s a great way for us to remember him, they said.

The game also supports the Cascade Firefighters Association and Brody’s Be Café, a coffee shop in Ada that employs people with special needs.

Defender Easton Oliver, who has played in the East Coast Hockey League, lives in New York, but flew to Grand Rapids only for this event.

You know, playing professionally, studying is fun, you do it because you like it, but it’s not really an endgame, Oliver said. We don’t all go to the NHL. So you might as well use that as a way to improve the community and the people around you. Driving for Ryan is a perfect example.

“Riding for Ryan” charity hockey game. (July 30, 2022)

“Riding for Ryan” charity hockey game. (July 30, 2022)

“Riding for Ryan” charity hockey game. (July 30, 2022)

The event raised $14,000 last year, and organizers said they’ve already topped that this time around.

I had no idea, nobody really, that it would explode like that, said Luke McCarthy, the event organizer and a Cascade Township firefighter.

It means the world to us, Stacie Marsman said.