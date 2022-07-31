Commonwealth Games: Malaysia oust defending champion India in women’s table tennis





BIRMINGHAM – Malaysia delivered a sensational defeat in the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games women’s table tennis team when they knocked out defending champions India 3-2 on Saturday (July 30). Amid clamors of “Malaysia boleh” from their compatriots in the stands, 556th ranked Ho Ying was the heroine as she held on to world No. 111 Reeth Tennison 3-2 (10-12, 11-8, 6-11) , 11-9, 11-9) before falling to the ground crying as her teammates harassed her. It capped off a marathon race that lasted 31/2 hours as momentum swung dramatically in Hall 3 of the National Exhibition Center. Karen Lyne and Alice Chang had given the Malaysians the lead when they defeated Sreeja Akula and Tennison 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6) but Manika Batra equalized when they beat Ho 3 defeated. -2 (11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 11-3). India then moved on as Akula defeated Chang 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-9) before Lyne made it all right again when the unranked 19-year-old stunned World No. 41 Batra 3-0 ( 11 -6, 11-3, 11-9) to set the stage for Ho’s exploits. Malaysia will face Wales, who defeated England 3-0, on Sunday for a place in Monday’s final, while India, whose crestfallen players denounced the Indian media in the mixed zone, will try to make up for it in the individual. events. Ho, a 27-year-old who was part of the silver-winning team in Glasgow 2014, told The Straits Times: “I’d been so nervous before that I couldn’t perform. As the oldest player on our team (the others are under 21), I also felt a lot of pressure. “And when we saw that we had drawn India, we felt it would be difficult to win, but we wanted to give our best anyway. “In the last game I was still a nerve of nerves, but I thought to myself, ‘If I lose, then so be it, just give everything and play’, and I managed to play more freely. It was such a relief to finally win.” Malaysia’s semi-finals, which started at 4pm, lasted so long that Singapore completed their 3-0 win over Guyana at the adjacent table at almost exactly the same time, despite it starting at 6:30pm. Zeng Jian and Zhou Jingyi defeated Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-6), before Feng Tianwei made light work of Priscilla Greaves in a 3-0 (11-3, 11- 1). , 11-4) win. Zeng then defeated Edghill 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-2) to set up a semi-final with Australia, who also passed Canada 3-0. In a quarterfinal that was much easier than their Causeway rivals, Feng laughed in admitting that they could afford to take a look at the trial next to them. She said: “We are friends from regional leagues and we are happy for them. Beating the defending champions shows how much they’ve improved.”

