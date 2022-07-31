Annika Borrelli Wins Second Consecutive California Womens Am







Annika Borrelli is all smiles after winning her second consecutive California Women’s Am on Saturday.

2022-23 Cal Graduate Transfer becomes the first since 2004 to record an event in back-to-back years

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. Upcoming transfer of graduate Cal Annika Borrelli accomplished something on Saturday that no one else has done since 2004, when she defended her title at the California Women’s Amateur Championship. Borrelli led the championship game against former San Jose State golfer Antonia Malate almost wire-to-wire and took her 5 & 4 win with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-three 14th hole. The last player to win two in a row is current LPGA golf star Mina Harigae, who won a record four in a row from 2001-04. “It’s unbelievable that I won this event again,” said Borrelli, who also became the sixth player in the championship’s 56-year history to win consecutive titles. “I’m really happy to have defended my title and become only the sixth woman to do so. It was a fight against one of my best friends and we both played good golf.” “We are so excited about Annika that she defended her title today at the California Women’s Amateur Championship,” Cal head coach. Nancy McDaniel said. “Her solid and consistent play and mental toughness, combined with the experience from last year’s event, along with a great caddy (father David) were the perfect ingredients for success.” Borrelli started off strong at the San Luis Obispo Country Club on Saturday by making birdies to capture the first two holes. Malate briefly balanced the game by winning the fourth and fifth holes, but Borelli regained the advantage when Malate bogeyed on the seventh and would never drag again. Borrelli extended her margin by taking the ninth, 10th and 12th holes ahead of the clincher at 14. She would finish the round with seven birdies (1, 2, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14), including five on the last six holes. Borrelli started the six-day event by finishing in 11th place on Monday and Tuesday over 36 holes of stroke play (77-71 148, +4). She then began her march through four days of match play with a 4 & 2 win over Cynthia Zang in Wednesday’s Round of 32 before a 4 & 3 win against Bridget O’Keefe in Thursday’s Round of 16. She won twice on Friday with a 1 win over Amelia Garibaldi in the quarter-finals and a 3 & 2 win against Taylor Riley in the semi-finals to reach Saturday’s championship game. Annika Borrellian and her father, David, on the sack Saturday Her father/caddy thought about his daughter’s performance and his role. “To see your daughter excel at the highest level is the ultimate thrill for a parent,” he said. “She can’t kick me out for another year now.”

Borrelli, who played the past four seasons at USF, will start her career with Cal in August. “I’m excited to start my fifth year with Cal,” said Borrelli. Coach Nancy [McDaniel] and Bev [Terry] have been not only welcoming but supportive in my golfing journey and started a new chapter at Cal. I can’t wait to represent the Bears next year.”

