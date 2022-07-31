Commonwealth Games, Cricket, India vs Pakistan: when and where live broadcasts, live streaming?

The Indian women’s cricketer will face Pakistan in their second Group A match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games. This match is a must-win for India, after the side led by Harmanpreet Kaur fell short against Australia. Pakistan also enters the game after losing 15 points to Barbados on Friday. In the last 11 ties between India and Pakistan, the former has managed to win nine times. In the last meeting between these two sides in 2018, India had won by seven wickets.

When will the India vs Pakistan match be played?

The match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, July 31.

Where will the India vs Pakistan match be played?

The match between India and Pakistan will be played in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

When will the match between India and Pakistan start?

The match between India and Pakistan kicks off at 3:30pm IST.

Where is the India vs Pakistan match televised?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 T20I match between India and Pakistan will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Sports Network.

promoted

Where is India vs Pakistan live streaming available?

The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.