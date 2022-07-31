Rumor Mill Archives – ProFootballTalk





Getty Images Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark made his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season. But it was based more on reputation than the season he had. Even Clark admits didn’t live up to his standards last season with 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 14 games. On Saturday, Clark talked about his March meeting with head coach Andy Reid. It was downright, I know what type of player you are. You know what type of player you are. You didn’t show that this season. flat outClark said, via Pat Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. I understand that. Coach Reid, were very real. . . . We get along just fine. We both have to work hard. There was nothing easy in life. I came in last year. I’m going through what I’m going through, but I still have a job to do, and I haven’t done my job the way I should, in my opinion, to the best of my ability. In the opinion of some people that is average. That’s an average year. I see average players get five sacks a year, but for my standard that’s not good enough. And of course for my coaches, and I appreciate them for that, because they hold me to that standard. Many expected the Chiefs to move on with Clark, who was slated to have a $19 million cap hit, but he took a huge pay cut to stay. His base salary dropped to $3,725 million, with bonuses and incentives allowing him to recoup some of the money. I love it here. I like Chiefs Kingdom, Clark said. Four years later, I just love it here. I like the teammates. My boy, Chris Jones, one of my best friends, we have unfinished work. I feel like we ended last year with a pretty sour taste. (We) had a lot of high expectations, but didn’t reach our goals, didn’t win the AFC championship, didn’t make it to the Super Bowl. You know how we are. We have high standards here. We want to set and keep the bar high. Like I said, we left on a sour note, and I wanted to come back and end on a good note. Clark said he was overweight last season, weighing over 260 pounds at the start of the year. He is now lighter after excluding red meat and alcohol. I am a professional. I understand how this goes, Clark said. So at the end of the day you have to come in a representative way in everything you do and I, as a professional, I feel like I have to change my body; I need to change my mental [approach]and that’s exactly what i did.

