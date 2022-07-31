Sports
Canadian businessman creates rift within Ice Hockey Australia
A disgraced businessman who made his way to the top of ice hockey’s national governing body has sensationally quit days before A current matter and The age were due to his slippery financial past.
Grove Bennett, who left millions of dollars in debt when he fled Canada to Melbourne in 2017, has been skating on thin ice for months.
Cracks within the local winter sports controlling authority, Ice Hockey Australia, have grown over the newly appointed CEO and his access to the more than $2 million in his bank account.
Steven Barclay, the high-performance coach’s former Canadian business partner, said he lost almost everything after being caught in Bennett’s wake.
In 2014, Bennett and Barclay bought a Canadian disability assistance company, Aroga Technologies.
In a spin-off venture, Bennett sold “quantum-infused” hologram patches, which claimed to help with a range of problems from weight loss to sleep.
When bills mounted and Aroga Technologies could no longer pay his loan, the Toronto-Dominion bank filed a lawsuit against Bennett, accusing him of transferring money from the disability company to his hologram company.
The bank also accused Bennett of providing “false” and “misleading” information about his company’s financial affairs and using the loan to fund his and his wife’s lifestyle.
“He basically started treating his business like his personal piggy bank,” Barclay told me A current matter and The age from his home in Vancouver.
“I started to learn that something wasn’t right when I couldn’t get even simple answers to accounting questions.”
With the bank close behind, Bennett and his family packed their bags, wiped their social media accounts and bought a one-way ticket to Melbourne.
“He just disappeared one day,” Barclay said.
“No one knew where he had gone, no one could contact him.”
According to Canadian bankruptcy records, Bennett owed 62 creditors about $3.2 million, which he blamed for “corporate failure” and “financial mismanagement.”
Bennett got a $100,000 credit card bill and the IRS was after him for more than $1 million.
That does not include his company’s debts.
After starting a new life in Patterson Lakes, Bennett, the son of a 1970s ice hockey star of the same name, anchored himself in Ice Hockey Australia and within a matter of two weeks, in September last year, he was named executive director. and then president.
In March, Bennett created a new position for himself that did not exist before: CEO.
Former treasurer Adrian Miller, who voted for Bennett’s first board appointment, resigned in protest.
“He called myself and other directors individually to push the idea,” Miller said.
“It has not been raised by anyone else on the board.”
Miller’s concerns about hiring a paid CEO without a hiring process fell on deaf ears in a scandal he described as “damaging” small-scale winter sports.
“If He Had Revealed” [his past]absolutely, I wouldn’t have supported him, or voted for him at all,” Miller said.
Sandi Logan, a six-decade ice hockey player, has lobbied the board to have him fired.
“I have serious concerns as a member, as do the other 5,000 members of Ice Hockey Australia, about the few hundred dollars I pay to the organization each year,” Logan said.
‘Where is it going? Who uses it? Who has access to it?’
While multiple sources familiar with governance discussions told A current matter a salary for Bennett’s position as CEO was discussed, in an online post, Ice Hockey Australia denied that any money was ever paid.
Bennett and Ice Hockey Australia ignored repeated requests for comment.
