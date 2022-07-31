Sports
Softball continues offseason moves, five added to roster
TEMP, Aris. head coach Megan Bartlett successfully scoured the land while five more players travel to the desert to become Sun Devils. the group ofTaylor and Kenzie Nicholson,Gianna Boccagno, Mackenzie Osborne and Kenzie Brown features a sister duo, four transfers and two right-handed pitchers. They are all expected to get playtime in 2023, and their additions bring theThe total roster of Sun Devils to 18 as of July 29.
Joining Arizona State softball in the circle are junior Mac Osborne and sophomore Kenzie Brown.
After spending two seasons close to home at Virginia Tech, Mackenzie Obsorne has headed west to boost the Sun Devils in the circle. Her first year with VT consisted of 15 appearances and five starts in the circle in 2021.
“Mac has some dangerous vertical movement on the hill with a good off-speed pitch,” said Coach Bartlett. “She’s a competitor and hungry for a base role. The coaching staff immediately clicked with her personality and presence. We can’t wait to see her in Maroon and Gold.”
The now-junior earned her first ACC-start against Louisville, striking out three in five innings. On multiple occurrences during the 2021 season, Osborne came in to pitch in a relief effort for the Hokies during conference play. Her best start was a complete game against Radford, where she only allowed one point. She finished the season with a 2.76 ERA, 22 strikeouts and two wins on the year. Last season, Osborne made six appearances and won against Miami (OH) the Blacksburg Regional, threw a shutout inning and gave up no hits.
Makenzie Brown checks in at 5-11 and will make her way to Tempe after one season in Tulsa, where she took three wins in22 appearances. Brown had a stellar strikeout career with five in two and two-thirds innings against East Carolina. The Illinois native was named Defensive Player of the Year as a high school sophomore and also competed in basketball, track and volleyball.
“Kenzie is a power pitcher with an excellent rise ball and she moves effortlessly on the mound. She is a gifted athlete and spirited competitor. We are excited to see her career as a Sun Devil unfold.”
After four years at Boston College, Gianna Boccagno is using her fifth year to transfer to the state of Arizona. As a senior last season, Boccagno started 32 of her 40 games.
“Gianna will be a valuable presence behind the saucer and in the clubhouse. She is a selfless teammate and takes pride in building relationships with each of her pitchers. Gianna is an excellent receiver with a big arm. We are delighted to welcome her at Tempe.”
Boccagno had a team-leading seven home runs and her 15 RBIs ranked fifth on the team in 2022. In 2019, as a freshman, she started 43 games at catcher and seven at third base, establishing career highs in hits, RBIs, runs, total bases and home runs.
Taylor and Kenzie Nicholson, natives of Virginia, move to Maroon and Gold after having previously made alliances with Missouri. The eldest sister, Taylor spent a season with the Tigers as a red shirt, while Kenzie attended ASU before ever going to college.
“Taylor is an explosive athlete and a powerful batter. She will immediately compete for a spot in the middle of our lineup. Both of her parents are college softball coaches and she knows what it takes to play at a very high level.” She’ll give us another solid option on the left side of the infield.”
“Kenzie is a blast! She is a very good hitter who will bring speed and athleticism to the lineup. She can play in any position on the field and loves the game. I admire her determination and we are so happy that she chose ASU.”
Mac Osborne
- 21 appearances and six starts in the circle for her career at Virginia Tech, with a 3.82 ERA in her two seasons for the Hokies.
- Recorded a season of high five strikeouts against Michigan State.
- Has a career record of 4-1 at Virginia Tech and ran into trouble multiple times in her two years at Blacksburg.
Taylor Nicholson
- Used a medical red shirt for her freshman season from Missouri, maintaining her freshman status while transferring to Tempe, appeared in two games for the Tigers.
- Came to college as the 85th-ranked recruit by Extra Innings Softball after hitting .605, four home runs, five triples, 24 RBIs and 31 stolen bases in her senior year at Warhill High School in Virginia.
Kenzie Nicholson
- Slaughter .534 with 28 steals and just one strikeout as a freshman (2018) at Warhill High, followed by hitting .484 with 32 extra-base hits for East Cobb that summer
- Ranked among the top 75 players of Extra Innings Nationally in the Class of 2022
- Most recently played for Georgia Impact U18 Team
Makenzie Brown
- Her freshman season featured 22 appearances with three wins for Tulsa while throwing 52.2 innings.
- Celebrate several careers with high five strikeouts against East Carolina, Wichita State, DePaul and Louisiana Tech.
- The longest appearance was against Minnesota, where she struckout four.
Gianna Boccagnoc
- Last season, she played in 40 games and started in 32 games for the Eagles, where she led a team that led seven homeruns and tied for fifth place with 15 RBI’s.
- In 2019 as a freshman, she set career highs in hits (30), RBIs (24), total bases (59) and home runs (8)
- Has a .186 batting average in her career, with 22 home runs, 58 RBI’s and 30 baserunners out in her four years at Boston College.
- Started seven games at third base in her first year, but has more experience behind the plate. Before her career for the Eagles, she made 153 appearances, including 143 starts.
Sun Devil Softball will continue to add to the roster. Check out the list below to keep track of who to watch out for in the 2023 season right now.
Sun Devils from season 2022
Hall Harger (gr)
Jazmyn Rollin (Sr)
Marissa’s mistake (Jr)
Liliana Thomas (So)
Savannah Price (Jr)
Jordyn VanHook (Sr)
Yanni Acuna (Gr)
Emily Cazares (Jr)
Makenna Harper (gr)
Jazmine Hill (Sr)
Incoming Sun Devils from July 29
Kayn McCarthy, OF (Fr)
Kylee MaGee, RHP (Fr)
Deborah Jones, RHP (Transfer of Ball State)
Mac Osborne, RHP (Transfer of Virginia Tech)
Taylor Nicholson, INF (Transfer of Mizzou)
Kenzie Nicholson, 2B/OF (Fr)
Kenzie Brown, RHP (transfer from Tulsa)
Gianna Boccagno, C (Boston College graduate transfer)
Sources
