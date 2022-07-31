Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Men’s Team Table Tennis Team Results Today, Quarter Final Day 3 Schedule, Date, Time, India vs Bangladesh Venue, Group, Standings, Points Table, Score, Team, Live Stream UK, India

Sports
At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Indian men’s table tennis team advanced to the quarter-finals with an impeccable performance in the group stage. We check the event schedule, results, date, time, tickets, points table, venue, draw and all other details
The Indian men’s table tennis team defeated Northern Ireland 3-0 on Saturday to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games against Bangladesh after their convincing group stage performance.
Commonwealth Games: Day 2 Results
4 weightlifting medals, including Mirabai Chanu
Men’s table tennis team through to QF
Mix Badminton team moves to QF
Register hockey women’s team 2nd victory
Saurav & Joshna continue to R16
Lovlina & Hussamuddin Win
Srihari finishes 7th pic.twitter.com/QHBi9o1TOA
— Sports India (@SportsIndia3) July 31, 2022
#Commonwealth Games: Table Tennis Update
India takes 3-0 lead over Northern Ireland
Sharath/Harmeet (IND) 3-1 James/Owen (NIR)
11-3 9-11 11-6 11-1
Sanil (IND) 3-0 Paul (NIR)
11-5 15-13 11-6
Harmeet (IND) 3-2 Owen (NIR)
5-11 11-9 12-14 11-3 11-6
— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022
In the opening game against Northern Ireland, Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai defeated James Skelton and Owen Cathcart 3-1 (11-3, 9-11, 11-6 and 11-1). Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, India’s top-ranked male table tennis player, was rested before the match, so Sanil Shetty stepped up and defeated Paul McCreery in singles by a score of 3-0 (11-5, 15-13, 11-6). ) to give India a 2-0 lead. In the final tie, Harmeet defeated Desai Owen Cathcart 3-2 (5-11, 11-9, 12-14, 11-3, 11-6) after coming back despite trailing 2-1 at one point.
With a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland, the Indian men’s table tennis team also maintained their perfect record in the group round. India will face Bangladesh in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
Men’s Team Table Tennis Group Stage Standings
Group 1 Final standings
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|To win
|Loss
|Points
|1
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|2
|Bangladesh
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Guyana
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Fiji
|3
|0
|3
|3
Group 2 Final standings
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|To win
|Loss
|Points
|1
|Nigeria
|3
|3
|0
|6
|2
|Cyprus
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Ghana
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|3
Group 3 Final standings
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|To win
|Loss
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|6
|2
|Singapore
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Northern Ireland
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Barbados
|3
|0
|3
|3
Group 4 Final Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|To win
|Loss
|Points
|1
|Canada
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Australia
|3
|2
|1
|5
|4
|Mauritius
|3
|0
|3
|3
2022 Commonwealth Games Men’s Team Table tennis match schedule, date, time and venue
The 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s table tennis competition will take place from July 29 to August 2 at Birmingham, England’s National Exhibition Centre. . Later in the day, the men’s quarter-finals will be played, with the Indian men’s table tennis team playing Bangladesh.
Men’s Quarter Finals Schedule
|Time
|Date
Contest
|Location
|12:00 o’clock
|July 31, 2022
|England
|vs
|Cyprus
|National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham
|9:30 AM
|July 31, 2022
|Singapore
|vs
|Canada
|12:00 o’clock
|July 31, 2022
|India
|vs
|Bangladesh
|9:30 AM
|July 31, 2022
|Malaysia
|vs
|Nigeria
Commonwealth Games 2022Where to watch: live stream and TV broadcast?
On Sunday, the men’s team’s quarter-final match against Bangladesh will be streamed live from Birmingham on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. Fans of Indian table tennis will find it easy to follow the action as these unfolds thanks to the live streaming of the Sony LIV app and website.
|Country
|Rightholder
|Australia
|Seven Network
|Canada
|CBC
|India
|Sony Pictures Sports Network
|New Zealand
|Sky New Zealand
|United Kingdom
|BBC
