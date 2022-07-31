Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Men’s Team Table Tennis Team Results Today, Quarter Final Day 3 Schedule, Date, Time, India vs Bangladesh Venue, Group, Standings, Points Table, Score, Team, Live Stream UK, India





At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Indian men’s table tennis team advanced to the quarter-finals with an impeccable performance in the group stage. We check the event schedule, results, date, time, tickets, points table, venue, draw and all other details The Indian men’s table tennis team defeated Northern Ireland 3-0 on Saturday to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games against Bangladesh after their convincing group stage performance. Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Men’s Team Table Tennis Team Results Today, Quarter Final Day 3 Schedule, Date, Time, India vs Bangladesh Venue, Group, Standings, Points Table, Score, Team, UK & India Live Stream Commonwealth Games: Day 2 Results 4 weightlifting medals, including Mirabai Chanu

Men’s table tennis team through to QF

Mix Badminton team moves to QF

Register hockey women’s team 2nd victory

Saurav & Joshna continue to R16

Lovlina & Hussamuddin Win

Srihari finishes 7th pic.twitter.com/QHBi9o1TOA — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) July 31, 2022 #Commonwealth Games: Table Tennis Update India takes 3-0 lead over Northern Ireland Sharath/Harmeet (IND) 3-1 James/Owen (NIR)

11-3 9-11 11-6 11-1 Sanil (IND) 3-0 Paul (NIR)

11-5 15-13 11-6 Harmeet (IND) 3-2 Owen (NIR)

5-11 11-9 12-14 11-3 11-6 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022 In the opening game against Northern Ireland, Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai defeated James Skelton and Owen Cathcart 3-1 (11-3, 9-11, 11-6 and 11-1). Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, India’s top-ranked male table tennis player, was rested before the match, so Sanil Shetty stepped up and defeated Paul McCreery in singles by a score of 3-0 (11-5, 15-13, 11-6). ) to give India a 2-0 lead. In the final tie, Harmeet defeated Desai Owen Cathcart 3-2 (5-11, 11-9, 12-14, 11-3, 11-6) after coming back despite trailing 2-1 at one point. With a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland, the Indian men’s table tennis team also maintained their perfect record in the group round. India will face Bangladesh in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Men’s Team Table Tennis Group Stage Standings Group 1 Final standings Rank Team Matches To win Loss Points 1 England 3 3 0 6 2 Bangladesh 3 2 1 5 3 Guyana 3 1 2 4 4 Fiji 3 0 3 3 Group 2 Final standings Rank Team Matches To win Loss Points 1 Nigeria 3 3 0 6 2 Cyprus 3 2 1 5 3 Ghana 3 1 2 4 4 South Africa 3 0 3 3 Group 3 Final standings Rank Team Matches To win Loss Points 1 India 3 3 0 6 2 Singapore 3 2 1 5 3 Northern Ireland 3 1 2 4 4 Barbados 3 0 3 3 Group 4 Final Standings Rank Team Matches To win Loss Points 1 Canada 3 2 1 5 2 Malaysia 3 2 1 5 3 Australia 3 2 1 5 4 Mauritius 3 0 3 3 2022 Commonwealth Games Men’s Team Table tennis match schedule, date, time and venue The 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s table tennis competition will take place from July 29 to August 2 at Birmingham, England’s National Exhibition Centre. . Later in the day, the men’s quarter-finals will be played, with the Indian men’s table tennis team playing Bangladesh. Men’s Quarter Finals Schedule Time Date Contest Location 12:00 o’clock July 31, 2022 England vs Cyprus National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham 9:30 AM July 31, 2022 Singapore vs Canada 12:00 o’clock July 31, 2022 India vs Bangladesh 9:30 AM July 31, 2022 Malaysia vs Nigeria Commonwealth Games 2022Where to watch: live stream and TV broadcast? On Sunday, the men’s team’s quarter-final match against Bangladesh will be streamed live from Birmingham on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. Fans of Indian table tennis will find it easy to follow the action as these unfolds thanks to the live streaming of the Sony LIV app and website. Country Rightholder Australia Seven Network Canada CBC India Sony Pictures Sports Network New Zealand Sky New Zealand United Kingdom BBC Also read: Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix 2022 after crisis and war in Ukraine Recommended: The sports fan app

