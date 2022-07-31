Practice Notes for Eagles Training Camps





6. As the 7-on-7 drills begin and after four Jalen Hurts completions (two for Brown, one for Smith, and one for Goedert), Gardner Minshew pulls up some “ooh’s” from the crowd with a nice throw to receiver Deon Cain a digging route. The ball was placed perfectly over a defender below to set Cain in motion, creating the opportunity for several yards after the catch. French 7. The next team period starts with a screen pass to finish Dallas Goedert tight down the right sideline. Center Jason Kelce was up front and let out a huge celebratory cry at the end of the game as the lead blocker. I feel like that kind of blocking has been one of Kelce’s signature plays over the course of his career, and it was executed perfectly on offense. ben 8. Moments later, Jalen Hurts threw perhaps his best pass of the day towards DeVonta Smith. It was a comeback route down the sidelines and there were two defenders in the area, one below and one above. Hurts threw it with enough touch to beat the first man and enough mustard to beat the second, with Smith tapping his toes along the sideline to complete the catch. On the next game, Hurts hit tight end Dallas Goedert on one of his key routes, a sailing route with commanding feel and anticipation. The ball was on the money and on time. French 9. The final full team period with the starters takes place and it appears to be a “third down” period, with Head Coach Nick Sirianni announcing the down and the distance on a megaphone before each game. After a tackle from Javon Hargrave for loss in the first play, linebacker TJ Edwards stretches out his arms to force a pass break on the far sideline. Edwards remains strong in cover, with great eyes, angles, instincts and confidence when playing in cover. He also previously had a PBU on a corner route in one-on-one exercises in practice. ben 10. The first team defense took the majority of the wins early in this exercise, but the offense bounced back well a few plays later. Hurts stepped up and found Greg Ward on the sidelines for the first time after a catch-and-run. On the next game, Hurts got some help from Boston Scott protecting passes, taking on a lightning-fast linebacker, before stepping forward and finding Dallas Goedert to move the chains again. On the next play, Hurts passed the ball to sophomore ball carrier Kenneth Gainwell on a screen pass for a nice win, but late in the game a giant white haze caught my eye. That blurriness? It was Jordan Davis rushing to the sidelines to track down Gainwell. That effort received praise from the coaching staff on the sidelines. French WR Keric Wheatfall COVID Progression

