Texas A&M football recruiting: Anthony Hill, the nation’s No. 1 LB prospect, commits to Aggies

A big recruiting weekend for Texas A&M was already topped off with a huge win on the trail as Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies staff landed a linebacker commitment Anthony Hill, ranked the No. 35 prospect in the nation by 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Hill ranks as the #1 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting league according to the Top247 player rankings, and the Denton (Texas)-Ryan product is in the top five player in the state.

This was a huge win for Texas A&M, not just adding another blue chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class, a group that garnered a lot of interest after the 2022 class finished as the top-rated class in the recruiting service era. , but to track down some of their top competitors for Hill’s commitment. It was Texas A&M over Texas in the end, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, with Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma and USC as other programs under consideration.

“I’ve always liked A&M. They were one of the first schools to offer me and looking at them, it got better over time,” Hill told 247Sports.

“[Hill is] one of the most dynamic defensive prospects in Texas and the country for its class,” said Gabe Brooks, 247Sports national recruiting analyst, and he “projects as an impactful starter with long-term NFL Draft potential.”

Texas A&M has had a slower start to the 2023 cycle, with only six commitments in class heading into the weekend, but much of that was the result of the Aggies’ top goals not yet ready to challenge their decision. announce. That’s starting to change as summer draws to a close and we’ve now seen Texas A&M add two blue chip prospects (Hill and four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis, who bet last weekend) to their class for 2023.