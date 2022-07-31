Pickleball in Central Park; ‘It’s like tennis, but smaller’ – West Side Rag

By Scott Etkin

At the North Meadow handball courts in Central Park on a recent Friday morning, there was not a handball player in sight. Instead, a single tennis player hit the wall against himself and nearby Listra Balcon completed setting up a pickleball net.

You can find Listra pretty much every morning on the handball courts near 97th Street across. She is one of the grassroots organizers of a dedicated group of pickballers who come and go casually throughout the day. The most active hours of play are around 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and then from 4 – 8:30 p.m.

Pickleball, a paddle sport, is similar to tennis, but smaller. The ball is similar to a Wiffle ball and the fast volleys with action resemble a cross between ping pong and badminton. Pickleball initially became popular with retirement communities, but is now often referred to as the fastest growing sport in America.

There’s something addictive about it, said Listra, 55, who lives on 105th Street and cycles to the handball courts. As a former tennis player, she started playing pickleball three years ago. She was in Central Park collecting the tennis ball against the wall when someone invited her to try pickleball. She had never heard of the game, but was soon hooked. I haven’t actually played tennis since then, she said.

One of her favorite aspects of the sport is how it brings people together. Many people I play pickleball with would never have crossed paths, she said. Among the regulars are people who work in the media and on Broadway. Most are older adults, but a 10-year-old is also part of the group, she said.

The sport’s physical accessibility is another reason it’s catching on, said Eric Ho, co-founder of the website NYC Pickleball. The site has resources for people to learn about the game and find where to play. It lists the Happy Warrior Playground (Amsterdam between 98th & 99th Street) and Gertrude Ederle Recreation Center (232 West 60th Street) as two other pickleball hotspots on the Upper West Side.

Its a lot about finesse, Listra said. It’s not so much about mobility.

For newbies, Listra recommends taking a course. When you pay for lessons, you appreciate the time better and put in more effort. She said it’s best to watch a free tutorial on YouTube.

Eric, who teaches, also emphasized how easy it is to get started. The day we spoke, he had a group session with five people who had never picked up a pickleball paddle before. Within 10-15 minutes of teaching them the rules and the basics, they played two full games and they were all enjoying themselves, he said.

Over the course of an average day, Listra estimates that 60 players come to the 97th Street Central Park courts. Players sometimes exchange messages with the Team reach app (use code West26 to join the group). Listra said many people just come to court when it suits them.

On weekends, the courts can get super busy, she said. It’s common for players to wait in line to participate in a game, not just in Central Park, but on courts all over the city.

It’s a constant battle for space, Eric said. While pickleball is relatively efficient, four pickleball courts can fit in the space of one tennis court, he said the parks have been slow to adapt to increased demand. Listra tries to leave room for the handball players, paddle ball players and tennis players who also come by. We have to share the space, she said.

For a fringe sport like pickleball, it is often the volunteers who set up the nets that allow others to play. It’s such a community run sport, [so its important to be] thankful that it’s here and accessible to people, Eric said. Just enjoy it and don’t take it too seriously.