As salary cap restrictions are eased and teams are armed with an abundance of cap space at their disposal, the NHL outdoor season that begins with the annual Entry Draft is often the most exciting time on the league calendar. The 2022 edition did not disappoint, with a meager $1 Million Capital Increase for 2022-23 forcing several teams to settle remarkable contracts for little to no return. As a result, the teams entering the off-season with clean books were ready to capitalize and capitalize, reminding everyone that cap space is the most valuable asset in the modern NHL.

Remember, this list only takes into account the difference in talent between a team before and after the off-season events, not necessarily how they compare to their competitors. With that, here are the five most improved teams from the 2022 NHL outdoor season, let’s dig.

Ottawa Senators

remarkable additions: Alex DeBrincat, Cam Talbot, Claude Giroux, Jacob Larsson

notable deductions: Matt Murray, Connor Brown, Filip Gustavsson, Colin White, Victor Mete, Chris Tierney

Did anyone enjoy the 2022 outdoor season as much as Ottawa Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion? First, he swung to the gates by taking over sniper Alex DeBrincat from the now-rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks in a concept-day deal with a package headlined by the seventh overall pick. While not unimportant, a first-rounder outside the top five in a weaker draft is a small price to pay for a two-time 40-goal scorer under 25 who remains under team control next season.

The off-season could have been labeled a success if Ottawa stopped there, but they also managed to acquire the services of Claude Giroux, a resident of nearby Hearst, Ontario. Though no longer at the peak of his potential, it’s a win for the much-maligned Dorion. their goaltending tandem for 2022-23 with the addition of Cam Talbot and sent Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs after several injury-riddled campaigns plagued by inconsistency.

Alex DeBrincat, formerly of the Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The hockey writers)

While DeBrincat has yet to sign long-term, he could become affected by a rapidly accelerating project in Canada’s capital and promises to take the Eastern Conference by storm. The hefty renewals recently awarded to Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Drake Batherson show the organization is willing to spend, suggesting that there could be a big payday in the future.

The Senators still lack depth, especially on defense, but there is no doubt that they are the most improved team after a busy off-season. The playoffs remain uncertain due to a relentless Atlantic Division, but the pieces for a future Stanley Cup contender are slowly falling into place, which is welcome news for a long-tortured fanbase.

Seattle Kraken

remarkable additions: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Shane Wright, Andre Burakovsky, Martin Jones, Michal Kempny, Justin Schultz

notable deductionsHaydn Fleury, Daniel Sprong, Derrick Pouliot, Dennis Cholowski, Victor Rask, Riley Sheahan

Simply put, the Seattle Krakens attack was anemic during their inaugural campaign, as they scored a paltry 2.63 goals per game (29th in the NHL) and Jared McCann’s 50 points was the lowest team-leading total in the league last season. The motive for CEO Ron Francis was simple: to push the teams forward. They appear to have done just that, seizing the opportunity to acquire the equally strong star Oliver Bjorkstrand of the cap-strap Columbus Blue Jackets, and grab Andre Burakovsky from free agency, his 61-point high-flying Avalanche system last season.

They also took top contender Shane Wright fourth overall in the 2022 Draft, cementing a formidable one-two punch in the middle with Matty Beniers going for the foreseeable future. He may not produce offensively at the elite level, but his mature two-way play should suit a team that finished eighth in 5v5 expected goals against per-60 (xGA/60) in 2021-22.

Shane Wright, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The hockey writers)

Adding Michal Kempny and Justin Schultz also gives the Kraken a few defenders to round out a stable group of blueliners including Adam Larsson, Jamie Oleksiak, Vince Dunn and Carson Soucy. It’s not a collection of branded talent, but a capable crew somewhat reviled by gruesome goaltending by Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger (last in team savings rate).

With even league average netminding and an increase in scoring, the Kraken were able to take advantage of a weakened Western Conference after a summer marked by an exodus of star talent. A division title is probably out of reach, but a first-ever play-off berth is a possibility.

Los Angeles Kings

remarkable additions: Kevin Fiala

notable deductions: Olli Maatta, Dustin Brown, Andreas Athanasiou, Troy Stecher

The Los Angeles Kings didn’t have their busiest offseasons, but it was one of the most significant power moves in the Western Conference. After friction between Kevin Fiala and the Minnesota Wild organization and concerns about the pet caused by the twin buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter led him to hit the trading bloc, the Kings attacked without hesitation.

The prize was remarkable prospect Brock Faber and a first-round pick, but Kings’ bountiful youth pipeline provided room to make a trade for the disgruntled but extremely capable Swiss forward. It’s hard to say they didn’t do as well here as gangbusters, shedding assets from a strong position to acquire a 26-year-old who scored 85 points last season and locked him up for less than $8 million during his season of 33 years. His proficiency in the neutral zone adds another dimension to the Kings offensive and affects the balance of power in the Pacific Division.

Their departures include forward Dustin Brown, the longest-serving player in franchise history, and in-depth works, the absence of which could be mitigated by the continued development of their ensemble of promising talent. The Kings put in a good performance against the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2022 Playoffs, and it’s not out of reach for them to win a round in 2023.

Detroit Red Wings

remarkable additions: Ben Chiarot, Andrew Copp, Ville Husso, Dominik Kubalik, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Mark Pysyk, Robert Hagg

Notable Deductions: Thomas Greiss, Calvin Pickard, Marc Staal, Olli Juolevic

although the questionable salary and height of some contracts handed out by Steve Yzerman this summer (Ben Chiarot and Andrew Copp), the Detroit Red Wings were still upgraded in just about every position. Chiarot, despite being misplaced in a top-pair role, is at least an upgrade from the defensive corps trotted out last season, and Olli Maatta, Mark Pysyk and Robert Hagg could be hooked up to provide useful bottom-pair minutes to play.

Copp, Dominik Kubalik and David Perron all have histories of offensive production and can help isolate Red Wings’ burgeoning skilled core. Copp and Perron in particular have shown they can play in the top six and bring a wealth of play-off experience to an inexperienced club.

David Perron, formerly of the St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The hockey writers)

After betting on Alex Nedeljkovic last summer after solid results in a small sample, Detroit made a similar bet on Ville Husso. The 27-year-old netminder has only 57 NHL games to his name, but performed well last season.

The Atlantic still promises to be a bloodbath and defenses leave a lot to be desired, but the Red Wings are well set to play spoiler well into the season. If their sophomore stars in Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond take a leap and Husso is a legit starter, there is a chance the 2022-23 campaign will pay off through the playoffs. I still believe that another year low would have been more favorable to their progression given the caliber of the 2023 design, but there is no turning back now.

Carolina Hurricanes

remarkable additions: Brent Burns, Max Pacioretty, Dylan Coghlan, Ondrej Kase, Ryan Dzingel, William Lagesson

notable deductionsTony DeAngelo, Ian Cole, Max Domi, Brendan Smith, Vincent Trocheck, Derek Stepan, Josh Leivo, Nino down rider

The Carolina Hurricanes saw significant sales this summer, parting ways with key contributors in Tony DeAngelo, Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter. Not to mention the departing depth gears in both offense and defense, requiring replacements at every position.

Still, the Eastern Conference semifinalists added top talent at a minuscule acquisition cost. The first was the addition of Brent Burns, a 37-year-old back who offers slightly more than the outgoing DeAngelo on either side, with the added bonus of nearly 100 post-season appearances. A pair with defensive standout Jaccob Slavin and an adventurous Burns promises a perfect stylistic fit, with the two explaining the other flaws.

It hurts to lose Neiderreiter and Trocheck, but introducing one of the league’s best shot generators in Max Pacioretty (19 goals in 39 goals last season) and promising defender Dylan Coghlan for the low cost of future considerations is a extraordinary move. Remember, it pays to have flexibility in a cap-defined landscape.

Elite talent is the hardest asset to acquire outside of the draft, but the Hurricanes did it without sacrificing anything significant. For one of the most successful regular season teams in recent years (fourth in points percentage since 2018-19), the next step is to break through the playoffs.

Will the improvements lead to a Stanley Cup?

Aside from the Hurricanes, none of the other four teams on this list can truly call themselves legitimate Stanley Cup contenders, even after impressive off-season moves. Fortunately, those teams have built a strong youth-led base looking to take the next step in their development. With continued growth and additional roster adjustments, it will be a challenge for a title in the near future. Patience is a virtue, even if practice can be frustrating. Just ask the Colorado Avalanche, things seemed to work out well for the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Data courtesy of Evolving Hockey and the NHL