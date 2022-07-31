McElroy to compete in Cali22 World U20 Athletics Championships





Nate Jarrett Director / Strategic Brand Engagement CALI, Colombia University of Cincinnati running track Steven McElroy will compete in the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22, starting Tuesday in Cali, Colombia. “I’ve always dreamed of representing Team USA at this level,” said McElroy. “It’s surreal and such a blessing to have the chance to compete against the best in Colombia this week.” The U20 World Championships in Athletics is a biennial international competition that gives the world the opportunity to see future stars of the sport emerge on the world stage. This year’s event will host more than 1,500 U20 athletes at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium from Monday through Saturday, August 1-6. McElroy will compete in the first round of the 400 meters on Tuesday, August 2 at 11:25 a.m. ET. The first three finishers in each heat and the next three fastest times not in their respective top three will compete in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6:25 PM ET. The top two finishers from each heat and the next two qualifiers will line the field for Thursday’s final at 6:50 PM ET. Based on his finish in Eugene, McElroy will also compete in the first round of the men’s 4×400 meter relay on Friday at 12:15 PM ET. Live streaming will be available on World Athletics’ YouTube and Facebook channels, while select events will be broadcast on CNBC. The Pickerington, Ohio native clocked a meet-record 44.93 seconds at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships to advance to the World Athletics U20 Championships. The school record holder has risen from 47.86 to 44.93 over the course of this season. As a freshman, McElroy won the 400-meter title at both the American Athletic Conference indoor and outdoor championships, while qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. “Last season has prepared me for what it takes to compete in these top competitions,” he added. “When I arrived in Eugene for the second time in July for USATF U20 Outdoor Championships, I trusted Coach’s expertise Nadine Faustin Parker and the experiences I had at the AAC Championships and NCAA Outdoor Championships to acclimate and will do the same to be at my best next week.” FOLLOW THE BEARCATS Visit GoBEARCATS.com for the latest information on Cincinnati Track and Field/Cross Country. and follow @GoBearcatsTFXC onTwitter,Instagramandfacebook.

