Cricket Legend Justin Langer Joins Sevens Star-Studded Commentary Team For Coming Season





The Seven Network announced today that cricket legend Justin Langer AM will join its commentary team for the 2022-23 cricket season. The former Test cricket opening batsman and Australian cricket coach will play an important on-air role in Seven’s leading coverage of cricket over the summer months, joining the commentary team led by Ricky Ponting. He will also write a regular, exclusive column for The West Australian. Watch the latest sport on Channel 7 or stream for free 7plus >> Langer, one of the most successful opening batsmen in the history of the game, represented Australia in 105 tests. His acclaimed partnership with Matthew Hayden included an extraordinary total of 5,655 runs over 113 innings, making it the second most successful partnership in Test Cricket worldwide. After a successful stint as coach of Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers in Australian domestic cricket, Langer was appointed Head Coach of the Australian cricket team in 2018, a position he held until he stepped down in 2022. He is also a bestselling author and collaborates with numerous charitable organizations. Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport Lewis Martin said: We are honored that Justin has agreed to be part of our commentary team for the summer of 2022-23. He is a true legend of the sport, both as a player and as a coach, and an inspiration to many Australians. The addition of Justin to our on-air team is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to bring live and free coverage of the world-class summer of cricket to all Australians. Justin Langer signed as Australia’s coach with victory in the Ashes. Credit: AP Langer said: Test cricket has been a part of my life since I was a little kid. Having been fortunate enough to have played and coached in the Testarena, I am now delighted to have the opportunity to comment on the game I love, with a great company and team at Seven. The BBL has also been a pivotal part of my life, so I’m excited to be involved again this summer. Western Australian Newspaper Editor-in-Chief Anthony De Ceglie said: “We were thrilled to have Justin writing exclusively for us. His knowledge and insight into the game of cricket is second to none, but these columns will be more than just an analysis of the latest Test. They will also provide insight into his broader view of leadership and values ​​in sports and life. Full details of the Sevens 2022-23 cricket commentary team will be revealed later this year. Power coach lashes out at weak vandals over Sack Hinkley’s plate Cronulla Prop Lifts Sexuality And Supports NRL’s Pride Around Push Play video Matt Glaezter suffers ‘terrifying’ crash Matt Glaezter suffers ‘terrifying’ crash

