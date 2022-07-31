Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, Pimples, Busts Of An Advanced Model That Nailed Taylor’s Big Season

With Baker Mayfield’s trade-off to the Carolina Panthers, yet another team has a projected quarterback battle for the new NFL season. Carolina already has veteran Sam Darnold and third round rookie Matt Corral, and any of them could be worth taking a shot at your 2022 Fantasy football rankings. You could go big if you select the quarterback who eventually starts, but if you pick a QB who finishes as backup, you’d be holding one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts.

Other teams like the Seahawks, Falcons, and Steelers also have multiple options below the middle, so choose wisely when investing any of your 2022 Fantasy football picks on one of those players. Those who drafted Trey Lance last year know that all too well, so what 2022 Fantasy Football advice should you lean on to pinpoint 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, pimples, and busts? Before you set your 2022 Fantasy Football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets of the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor were dramatically undervalued. Taylor was drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, and Austin Ekeler last season, but the SportsLine projection model predicted he would surpass all those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy Football tips, with AJ Brown also being identified as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy Football busts last season. Plus, it’s called previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players made a run for their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy Football Sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He was eclipsed by Zach Ertz at the start of his career, but he had a breakout season in 2021. Goedert finished as the second-highest rated receiving tight end by Pro Football Focus after averaging 11.8 Fantasy points per game. game over his last 11 games.

He finished the year with six catches for 92 yards in a loss to Tampa Bay, targeting 12 times in that game. Philadelphia is expected to show continued improvement on the attacking side of the ball, creating value for Goedert for your 2022 Fantasy football picks. He's lined up behind Dalton Schultz and Pat Freiermuth in most drafts, but SportsLine's model expects him to outperform both tight ends.

Top 2022 Fantasy Football Breakouts

The model also projects Jaguars to trace Travis Etienne back as one of the top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The 2021 first round roster missed his entire rookie year after suffering a Lisfranc injury early in the preseason. He looks poised to make up for his lost season this year and has been a full-fledged competitor for almost the entire OTA program of the Jags.

Former head coach Urban Meyer saw Etienne as an all-round back when the team drafted him. Video released by the team and media shows Etienne bursting in and out on passing routes, looking fluid in his movements. The team is counting on both James Robinson (Achilles) and Etienne to make a full recovery and contribute sooner or later, but Etienne has a much higher ceiling as a pass-catcher. That advantage is why the model expects Etienne to have a better Fantasy season than others drafted for him like JK Dobbins, Miles Sanders and Elijah Mitchell.

Top 2022 Fantasy Football Busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bills that James Cook traces back as one of his 2022 Fantasy football busts. James Cook, the younger brother of Vikings chasing Dalvin Cook, was drafted in the second round after leading the Georgia Bulldogs on scrimmage yards during their championship run in 2021. He joins a deep backfield in Buffalo where Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Duke Johnson are already present.

With so many mouths to feed, Cook's gestation will likely fluctuate from game to game and he was never the lead dog for Georgia. During his four-year college career, Cook never had more than 12 carries in a game. Buffalo's running backs totaled 19.4 carries per game last year, and Cook will likely be on that committee this year. With the lack of consistent touches he's likely to get, SportsLine's model has him behind fellow commission RBs like Michael Carter and Jamaal Williams, despite those two having a later 2022 Fantasy Football ADP.

How To Find Proven 2022 Fantasy Football Football Rankings

