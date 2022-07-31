Novak Djokovic’s Telling Message Amid US Open Drama

Novak Djokovic (pictured) said he still hopes he will be able to compete in the US Open after seeing a training session, in case he gets a waiver in the country. (Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has indicated that he still has hope that he will be exempted from playing at the US Open after telling fans he hasn’t given up hope.

Djokovic recently won his first grand slam of 2022 after his historic win at Wimbledon against Aussie Nick Kyrgios in the final.

However, after the grand slam in London, the three-time US Open winner admitted it was most likely his last grand slam tournament of the year.

The Wimbledon champion reaffirmed that he would not be vaccinated to play tennis with unvaccinated travelers who are not allowed to enter the US.

“I have not been vaccinated and I do not intend to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is that they are removing the mandatory green vaccination card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption” , said Djokovic.

“I don’t know. I don’t think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possible, I don’t know what exemption would be about. I don’t know. I don’t have many answers there.”

While Djokovic’s comments about the waiver raised eyebrows, US Open officials released a statement this month and clarified that they will not seek special treatment for the world’s number 7.

Despite the setbacks, Djokovic posted a video of him training hard.

After many comments, the world No. 7 thanked his fan for the support and said that he was still training in the hope that he could play the US Open.

“I’m preparing to participate as I wait to hear if there’s room for me to travel to the US,” Djokovic said in a post on Instagram, along with a video of him practicing.

“Fingers crossed!”

More than 43,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to work with the US government to allow 21-time great champion Djokovic to compete in the US Open.

Novak Djokovic responds to Australian Open ordeal

Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles last year but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported from Australia in January due to his vaccination status.

Despite the ordeal, he recently spoke of his desire to return to Melboune.

The Australian federal government has since been redeemed of a policy that requires foreign visitors to show proof of vaccination to enter Australia, but Djokovic’s canceled visa also comes with a three-year ban from the country.

However, the three-year ban likely to be lifted in light of the relaxed restrictions now in place, the door opens for Djokovic to compete in the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic (pictured) has not yet given up hope of participating in the US Open. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters as he opened a tennis center in Bosnia, Djokovic said he harbored no malice against Australia and hoped that he would be allowed to re-enter the country.

I was deported from the country I would like to return to, he said.

I would like to go back to Australia. I love Australia, I had my best Grand Slam results in that country.

Hopefully I can be there in January, because I want to be there, and I want to be in New York too. I want to be in America, I want to be everywhere I can play.

I’m a professional tennis player, I don’t go into politics or anything because I don’t care.”

