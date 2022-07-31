All eyes on cricket, weightlifting, badminton and table tennis

New Delhi: After an action-packed Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, all eyes are on the Indian women’s cricket team, who will take on arch-rivals Pakistan and other medal contenders in sports such as gymnastics, weightlifting, table tennis, badminton etc. country will look forward to further progress during the third day of the multi-sport event.



The action kicks off at 1pm at Lawn Bowls, as Tania Choudhary continues her campaign against Shauna O Neill of Northern Ireland after taking losses against Dee Hoggan (Scotland), Arthur Almond (Falkland Islands) and Laura Daniels (Wales) in her earlier games. At 1.30 pm Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh will in any case aim for a podium place in the all-round final for men. In the qualifying round he had made the top 18 with a score of 73,600.

At 2 p.m., India’s two other medal candidates will be in action. Men’s table tennis team takes part in the quarter-finals after victories over Barbados, Singapore and Northern Ireland.



On the other hand, Indian weightlifters will look forward to more medals in this sport, with Jeremy Lalrinnunga in action in the men’s category 67 final. Sanket Sargar (silver in 55 kg), Gururaja Poojary (bronze in 61 kg) and Mirabai Chanu (gold in 49 kg) have already won medals for India in weightlifting.

From 2.30pm riders Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam and David Beckham will be in action in the Men’s Sprint Qualifying and looking forward to making it to the final.



The swim starts at 3:00 PM, with Sajan Prakash taking part in the men’s 200m Butterfly Beat 3. Starting at 3:30 PM, in the men’s 6 50m backstroke, Srihari Natraj will be looking forward to impress. .

The men’s sprint 1/8 finals will take place from 3.30 pm.

The highly anticipated women’s Cricket match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

There will be action again in the Lawn Bowls area, where the men’s team will meet England at 4pm. Men’s pairs will look forward to bolstering their chances of progress following wins over the Cook Islands and Falkland Islands that came after losing to Malaysia in the first round.



At 4:04 PM, fans could see Venkappa Kengalagutti and Dinesh Kumar in the quarter-finals of the men’s sprint (subject to qualification). They will also take part in qualifying for the men’s 15km scratch race, which can take place at 4:20 PM or 5:00 PM.

From 4:45 pm, boxer Nikhat Zareen, who recently won the IBA Women’s World Championships in June, will start her campaign against Ismael Bagoo (Mozambique) in the category round of 16 matches over 48-50 kg.

Shiva Thapa will continue his campaign after beating Pakistani Murad Ali against Reese Lynch in round 16 of the match in the 60-63.5 kg category starting at 5:15 PM.



Joshna Chinappa will continue her Squash campaign against New Zealand’s Kaitlyn Watts in Round 16 from 6pm after taking a win at Meagan Best of Barbados.

At 6:30pm, India’s Popy Hazarika will compete in the women’s 59kg weightlifting final, aiming to add another medal in the sport to India’s tally.

The action will again be moved to squash courts at 6:45 PM, with Saurav Ghosal taking on Canada’s David Baillargeon in a round of 16 matches after beating Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka.

At 7:00 PM, the Indian gymnasts could compete in the All Round final (subject to qualification).

At 7:40 PM, track cycling fans could watch Indian cyclists in the action of the men’s sprint semi-finals.

From 8.30pm, Indian hockey fans can watch their men’s team open their campaign against Ghana in Pool A match.

Fans will be able to see Triyasha Paul and Mayuri Lute in the final of the women’s 500m time trial in track cycling from 9 p.m.

India’s mixed Badminton team will play the quarter-finals from 10pm after overwhelming victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The finals of the sprint for men in track cycling will take place from 10:12 PM.

At 10:30 PM, the quarterfinals in the Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours category could take place as the team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh qualify for it. They have lost one game to England and won another against the Cook Islands and a game against Canada awaits them.

As of 11 p.m., 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh could play in her round of 16 if she beats her opponent from round of 32. She had qualified for round of 32 after beating Jada Ross of Saint Vincente and Grenadines.

At the same time, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli will also compete in the men’s 73kg category final, entering as another potential medalist for India.

The final of the men’s 15 km scratch race will take place from 11:12 PM.

Srihari Natraj could be part of the men’s 50m backstroke semifinal if he does well in heats. The semifinals start at 11:37 PM.

In Squash from 23:45, Abhay Singh was able to compete in his round of 16 match as he beats Alan Clyne from Scotland in his round of 32 match. He had beaten Joe Chapman of the British Virgin Islands in his round of 64 match.

In Swimming, Sajan Prakash could be part of the men’s 200m butterfly final from 11:58 PM if he does well in his heats.

At 12:15 PM, August 1, Indian boxer Sumit will face Australia’s Callum Peters in round 16 of the Over 71-75 kg category. (YEAR)