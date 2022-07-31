Payton Thorne Named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Award List









EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State Red Shirt Junior Quarterback Payton Thorne was named to the preseason watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, which has been awarded to college football player of the year by the Walter Camp Football Foundation since 1967. It is the country’s fourth oldest individual college football award. Last year, MSUs Kenneth Walker III became the first Spartan to win the Walter Camp Award. Thorne was previously on the watchlist for the Maxwell Award (University Player of the Year) and the Davey O’Brien Award (Best Quarterback in the Country). After a record season in his first year as a starting quarterback, Thorne will be back for the Spartans in 2022. Thorne set a single-season school record with 27 touchdown passes in 2021, surpassing Kirk Cousins, who previously held the record with 25 TDs in 2011. Thorne also ranked among MSU’s single-season leaders in total offense (third with 3,414 yards) passing yards (third with 3,233), passing yards per game (third with 248.7), passing efficiency (sixth with 148.1 rating), pass completions (tied for sixth with 234) and passing attempts (seventh with 388). In his first year as a starting quarterback, Thorne was a total of 234 of 388 passes (.603) for 3,233 yards, 27 TDs, and 10 interceptions. An honorable mention All-Big Ten roster by the coaches and media, Thorne was especially effective at throwing the ball into the field, finishing in a tie for sixth in the FBS with 14 TD passes over 20 yards and shared ninth with eight completions for 50-plus yards. He threw for over 200 yards in eight games and over 300 yards in three games, including a career-high 354 yards in MSU’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over No. 12 Pitt. The waiting list for 2022 will be reduced to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year winner, voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show. The winner will then receive their trophy in early 2023 at the Foundation’s 55th Annual National Awards Banquet in New Haven, Connecticut.

