Pac-12 Media Day: Why Was Former BYU Football Coach LaVell Edwards Talked About?

LOS ANGELES During Friday’s Pac-12 Football Media Day, there were numerous topics covered by the league’s coaches.

Some were unexpected.

For example, Arizona State coach Herm Edwards was asked about legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards and his role in helping to revolutionize college football through the forward pass.

I’m glad you mentioned his name, Herm Edwards said.

Herm Edwards was one of the first black prospects to recruit LaVell Edwards out of high school. Herm Edwards paid a recruiting visit to Provo, but he eventually signed with California.

It’s funny because later, when I played, I want to say that the Japan Bowl, Hula Bowl, one of those deals, (LaVell) was an assistant coach for one of those teams. We laughed and said, ‘Go coach me now, Coach, and then I can play for you, right? said Herm Edwards.

Great person. Had a vision. You’re right, that was kind of the college football deal that looked like this, and BYU, they had the number of quarterbacks there, Steve Young was one of them, a good friend of mine, and of course other guys. He was a little ahead, he was. Great person. We all miss him. Great football coach.

LaVell Edwards passed away in 2016 after becoming one of the most winning coaches in college football history.

He retired after the 2000 season.

This season, the Sun Devils have a BYU connection in the coaching staff. Herm Edwards hired former Cougar tight end and former NFL head coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst.

I don’t know if you guys know, but Brian was at BYU when I left Cal and went to San Diego State, so I played against him in college, so we’re all going to get back together, Herm Edwards told reporters on Friday.

But it’s a different set of eyes. Our attack has changed slightly from last year. It’ll be interesting to see what that looks like for us, but it’s good to have him in the building. It’s just another set of eyes, more information. He’s excited. He’s been in and out of the hell of the building to camp here. We show him the video all the time, of course. He is well aware of what he was trying to do.

After playing with Cal, Herm Edwards eventually transferred to the state of San Diego. BYU and SDSU played that season, with Billick lining up for the Cougars and Edwards for the Aztecs.

BYU won 8-0 in San Diego.

Herm Edwards recalled that Gifford Nielsen was the Cougars quarterback that day.

It was a low scoring game, I know that. Neither team got more than 10 points, I don’t think. They defeated us. I can remember it being a very physical game. We had a pretty good defense, Herm Edwards recalled.

We played a lot of what we do now, cat reporting, man-to-man. They had many talented recipients. We defended those guys pretty well but it was a low scoring affair. It wasn’t like in the world today, 30 to 40. I don’t think a team got 15 points.

Told the final score was 8-0, Herm Edwards said, ‘There you go. That’s a fan favorite, 8-0, right?

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was asked about the impact LaVell Edwards had made in his life. Whittingham played under Edwards at BYU from 1978 to 1981.

A few years later I was able to be a graduating assistant for him. Great person, great coach. It was a great opportunity to learn from him, Whittingham said.

There are really three head coaches that I’ve gathered knowledge and information from that really shaped me. That’s LaVell, Ron McBride and Urban Meyer. I had the opportunity to work for all three of those guys. Great trainers. Each had its strengths. As for me, as an Xs and Os man, a football coach in general, my father (Fred Whittingham, Sr.) had the biggest influence on me. Had the chance to play for him in college. Best defensive football coach I’ve ever had. Between him, those three head coaches, that’s what shaped me into what I am today.