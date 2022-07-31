What is Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina doing to help her country?

Elina Svitolina became famous in 2015 on the back of a run to the quarter-finals of the French Open and reaching the semi-finals of the WTA Elite Trophy that concluded the season. The following year, she confirmed her own status as an elite player with a victory over Serena Williams at the 2016 Olympics and a first final at the WTA year-end showpiece. She would reach a career high of the world’s number three to become the highest-ranked Ukrainian player of all time and has won 16 WTA Tour titles, including the Tour Finals in 2018, as well as semi-finals at Wimbledon and the USA. Open in 2019 and claimed Olympic bronze at the Tokyo Games last year. Now, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Svitolina has embarked on a new missionone that led to her being named ambassador for her country and talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyygiving her a completely new focus away from the courts.

Svitolina has announced she is taking a break from tennis earlier this year and has since been married to her long-term boyfriend, French tennis star Gal Monfils, and announced that the couple is expecting a child. But far from taking time out, the 27-year-old has thrown herself into her own charitable foundation and UNITED24, an initiative led by Zelenskyy to raise funds for Ukraine’s defenders and for food and medical supplies for the war-torn country. Svitolina was born in Odessawhich has been blocked since the Russian invasion and later moved to Kharkiv, the scene of brutal fighting earlier in the war and a city now under siege and at the mercy of Russian missile strikes after Ukrainian forces pushed back the invaders following the Kremlin’s initial attack.

Svitolina: Zelenskyy loves Ukraine and he will die for our country

Speaking with CNNSvitolina said she intended to do something to help her country and had devoted her time to UNITED24 after talks with Zelenskyy. What he does takes a lot of courage. He has just explained what Ukraine really needs today and how he sees the situation in Ukraine right now. He is still very motivated and he loves Ukraine and he will die for our country. She also said that she speaks to her family and friends in Ukraine as often as possible. I speak to my grandmother every day to know how she is feeling. It’s quite tough on her because the most important thing for the elderly is to have a routine and, at the moment, there is a lot of bombing and shooting in Odessa, in my hometown. It is important to stay in touch with her every day to support her in every way possible. One of the most important things is to keep your spirits up.

Earlier this year, before her break from the Tour, Svitolina promised to donate all her prize money to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and humanitarian causes in her home country. My people, every day I fear for you. I’m devastated, my eyes won’t stop crying, my heart won’t stop bleeding. But I’m so proud. Behold our people, our mothers, our fathers, our brothers, our sisters, our children, they are so brave and strong, fighting to defend you. They are heroes. I commit to redistribute the prize money from my next tournaments to support the military and humanitarian needs and help them to defend you, our country. Ukraine, you unite us, you are our identity. You are our past and our future. We are Ukraine, she wrote on social media.

If players don’t speak out, it’s good to ban them

Svitolina has also criticized the US Open for not banning Russian and Belarus players of participating in Flushing Meadows this year, as Wimbledon did at the All-England Club. However, she also expressed her opinion that players who speak out against the invasion should be able to compete. We don’t want them to be banned completely, Svitolina told the BBC in April. If players don’t speak out against the Russian government, banning them is the right choice. We just want them to speak up, when they’re with us and the rest of the world or the Russian government. This is the most important point for me.