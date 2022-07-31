England women reach double figures against Ghana and finish at the top of Pool B





England 12 Balsdon (10, 18, 46 PGs); Martin (15, 33 PGs, 49 FG); Ansley (27 PG); Hunting (28 FG); Howard (32 FG); Toman (48 PG); Unsworth (53 FG) Ghana 0 The England women started their hunt for a medal on a fine note, beating Ghana 12-0 in Birmingham thanks to hat-tricks from Grace Balsdon and Hannah Martin. Balsdon started scoring in the 10e minute and from there England was in complete control. She added a second after Martin’s first and there were also goals for Giselle Ansley and Holly Hunt to give England a five-goal lead at halftime. Tess Howard made sure it didn’t end, scoring within two minutes of the second half and the goals kept coming as Balsdon and Martin completed their hat-tricks, while Lily Owsley, Anna Toman and Laura Unsworth also scored in an extended first Commonwealth Games outing. England: Heesh (GK); Ansley, Pearne-Webb (c), Toman, Crackles; Unsworth, Owsley, Peel; Martin, Rayer, Peter. Subs: Hinch (GK), Hunt, Walker, Howard, Hamilton, McCallin, Balsdon.

Match report England were the last team to play in Pool B and they were eager to announce their arrival from the start at the University of Birmingham. Izzy Petter hit the post with a back-hand shot within three minutes and England’s first penalty corner of the game followed quickly after clever work down Hannah Martin’s wing. After stopping the initial attack, it seemed that Ghana could grow into the contest but those hopes were quickly dashed when Grace Balsdon struck from England’s third series piece of the game. After being thwarted on their first two attempts, England moved the corner slightly wider and with a low drag high to the goalkeepers left, Balsdon gave England the lead. Five minutes later there were two. On this occasion Anna Toman stepped in on the edge of the circle for the penalty corner and her blow was returned home by Martin. Their third and Balsdon’s second came from another penalty corner. Despite being forced to switch injectors, the routine was just as effective when Petter came in for Flora Peel. Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb played off Balsdon and the Hampstead and Westminster defender kept her calm to make three. Ghana rallied briefly, but struggled to escape their half and a quick double strike at the start of halftime effectively ended the game. Giselle Ansley led her attempt into the corner of the goal with a sharp forehand strike and just 45 seconds later Holly Hunt scored five with England’s first field goal, a tap from close range after a mistake by the Ghanaian goalkeeper. Another field goal provided the perfect start to the second half. Tess Howard was next to score and shot home on the back foot after spinning into the circle. Martin then made seven, giving Tomans the lead home from above before Owsley made eight from another penalty corner to give England their fifth goal in 11 minutes. There was more than a dash of luck in this one, though, as the ball shot up from a combination of the goalkeeper and defender, leaving the midfielder with the easiest of finishes. The last quarter of the game was England’s most fruitful, adding four as Ghanaian legs tired. Balsdon was the first to complete her hat-trick, with low resistance by the goalkeeper from a close angle before the impressive Toman ricocheted into a defender. Less than a minute later, Martin took advantage of indecision at the rear to race on target and add her third with a powerful back stick attack. There was time for another one and it may well have been the couple’s choice. Laura Unsworth doesn’t score many goals, but this was a fine effort, undercutting a bouncing ball in the top right corner to become England’s eighth different scorer on the day. The win puts England at the top of Pool B after the first round, and they will return to action on Sunday when they face Canada, who defeated Wales 4-0 on Friday.

