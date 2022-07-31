55 National Champions crowned on the penultimate day of the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships





SACRAMENTO, California — The sixth day of the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships was the most exciting yet, with two more measurement records and 55 event finishers becoming USATF National Champion. The very first race of the day was one of the most exciting, with Ava Padilla (Unattached/USATF Pacific) wait Charlene Evangelista (Unattached/USATF Pacific) in the girls’ last few steps 11-12 3000 to win the title. Padilla finished in 10:25.28 against Evangelista’s 10:25.79, with the two girls more than 100 meters ahead of third. Immediately after, the boys 11-12 3000m followed and continued the warm start of the day, with Quenton Lanese (Barron Park Striders/USATF Pacific Northwest) who ran 9:31.17, shattering the previous record of 9:38.52. The silver medalist, Elias Thronson (Delta Hawks/USATF Pacific), also ran well below the record with a finishing time of 9:35.74. Beaux Hudson (Track Houston Youth Track/USATF Gulf) ran an impressive time of 26.08 to win the boys 9-10 200m by over a second. In the girls 11-12 200m, Sa’Niyah Williams (ATL Zoom Athletics/USATF Georgia) shot out of the corner to take the title decisively in 25.66 seconds – almost a second ahead of the field. In one of the most memorable races of the entire week, LeRoy Horton (Team Blackout Elite Track/USATF Pacific Northwest) ran 22.25 and won the boys 15-16 200m where the top seven finishers were just half a second apart. As nearly the entire field walked shoulder-to-shoulder on the home track, the crowd continued to stare at the jumbotron to see where each athlete finished. When the dust settled, Harlow Tong (Minnesota Sprint Factory/USATF Minnesota) finished second in 22.28 and Trarrell Beckford (Speed ​​Academy/USATF Florida) was third in 22.35. Makenna autumn (Unattached/USATF San Diego-Imperial) postponed Taylor Brown (North Texas Jackrabbits/USATF Southwestern) to win the girls’ 15-16 800m title with a slim lead, finishing in 2:15 am to Brown’s 2:15.22. Herbst ran close to the lead the entire time and used a well-timed kick to take the lead and sprint her way to a National title. In the boys 15-16 800m, Hi Ricks (Unattached/USATF Southern California) drove a masterful final lap to put almost three seconds on the field and won dominantly in 1:54.78. The night of the 4x100m relay started with a bang, with the boys aged 8 and under seeing gold and silver from each other by just a hundredth of a second in the race. The anchor of New Era Elite Track Dailan Maples (New Era Elite Track/USATF Southern California) held off a brave challenge from Houston’s Track Elijah Griffin Jr (Track Houston Youth Track/USATF Gulf), ending at 58.30 to Track Houston’s 58.31. During the field action, there was another measuring record, this time in the women’s 17-18 pole vault. Tessa Muddi (Mt. Pleasant Track Club/USATF South Carolina) rose to a distance of 4.27 m/14-00 on her first attempt, breaking the previous record of 4.24 m and winning the game by two feet. Day Six Winners 3000m: Girls Division 11-12 Ava Padilla – Detached – 10:25.28 3000m: Boys 11-12 Division Quenton Lanese – Barron Park Striders – 9:31.17 3000m: Women’s 13-14 Division Adria Favero – Wolfpack Running Club Utah – 10:03.32 3000m: Boys 13-14 Division Kevin Steinman – Cal Coast Track – 9:25.27 3000m: Women’s 15-16 Division Alexis Leone – Detached – 10:05.55 3000m: Women’s 17-18 Division McKenna Kozeluh – North Idaho Blaze – 10:16.27 200m: girls 8 and younger Mila Woolforde – Black Lightning – 30.17 200m: boys 8 and under Christopher Flowers – Arizona Rising Suns – 28.64 200m: Girls 9-10 . Division Shawn Lawrence – Fresno Flyers Track Club – 27.61 200m: Boys Division 9-10 Beaux Hudson – Track Houston Youth Track 200m: Women’s 11-12 . Division Sa’Niyah Williams – ATL Zoom Athletics – 25.66 200m: Boys 11-12 Division Brandon LaFell Jr. – Dave Bethany Track Club 200m: Women’s 13-14 Division Somto Igwilo – High impact track – 24.63 200m: Boys 13-14 Division Jalen Aguilar-Carnes – Lane 5 – 22.14 200m: Division 15-16 girls Brooke Jackson – Track Houston Youth Track – 24.64 200m: Boys 15-16 Division LeRoy Horton – Team Blackout Elite Course – 22.25 200m: Women’s 17-18 Division Aniyah Bigam – North Texas Jackrabbits – 23.90 200m: Men’s 17-18 Division Carter Cukerstein – Legion TC-NY – 21.21 800m: girls 8 and under Meilani Tickey – NX Level Athletx – 2:43.91 800m: boys 8 and under Idris Cooper – Afterburners Track – 2:31.83 800m: Girls 9-10 . Division Kunusasha Medas King – Midas Touch – 2:28.85 800m: Boys 9-10 Division Abram Velazquez – Do the Right Educational Sport – 2:24.20 800m: Women’s 11-12 Division Ava Padilla – Freestanding – 2:16.39 800m: Boys 11-12 Division Wade Swain – Full Pass – 2:10.89 800m: Women’s 13-14 Division Katelyn Kliesch – Ocean Breeze Wave Runners – 2:13.59 800m: Boys 13-14 Division Jerryn Witter – Velocity Kids Club – 2:03.13 800m: Division 15-16 girls Makenna Herbst – Loose – 2:15 am 800m: Boys 15-16 Division Xai Ricks – Freestanding – 1:54.78 800m: Women’s 17-18 Division Sasha Crawford – North Texas Cheetahs Track – 2:08.56 800m: Men’s 17-18 Division Andrew Specht – LV SPEED – 1:53.01 4x100m: Division Girls 8 & Under Valley United Track Club – Beth Nwachukwu, Kennedy Terrell, Tahari Skinner, Nyla Hurston – 1:02.57 4x100m: Boys 8 & Under Division New Era Elite Track – Kayden Wilson, Ishmael Kirkland, Jordan McClain, Dalian Maples – 58.30 4x100m: Girls Division 9-10 Las Vegas Heat – Miley Crowley, Anylah Gooden, Audriyonna Jones, Lullianna Lilly – 54.97 4x100m: Boys 9-10 Division Track Houston Youth Track – Jeremy Foreman II, Beaux Hudson, Aston Brazier, Josiah Young – 53.55 4x100m: Women’s 11-12 Division San Diego Elite Youth Track – Livia Allison, Lilah Black, Daylani Daniels, Aniya Scott – 50.69 4x100m: Boys 11-12 Division Dave Bethany TC – Kallen Brigham, Ryan McFarland, Caiden Lawrence, Tramon Williams Jr – 48.63 4x100m: Women’s 13-14 Division Black Lightning – Marley Scoggins, Justine Wilson, Alaya Graves-Hogains, DeAuna Louis – 46.75 4x100m: Boys 13-14 Division Track Houston Youth Track – Chase Stayman, Marrel Davis III, Bryderick Robins, Dilyn Smith – 44.00 4x100m: Women’s 15-16 . Division Track Houston Youth Track – Nita Koom-Dadzie, Avia Jones, Mackenzie Collins, Laila Payne – 46.38 4x100m: Boys 15-16 Division Track Houston Youth Track – Jaden Jenkins, Oluwatobiloba Tobi Hasstrup, Benjamin Haywood, LeAnderay Collins II – 42.43 4x100m: Women’s 17-18 Division Windy City Hammers – Sydney Weaver, Jayden Eickhoff-Brown, Asia Thomas, Madison Saunders – 45.93 4x100m: Men’s 17-18 Division Athletic Performance R – Dariante Hall, Tsegaya Fazarro, Will Quintana, Emmanuel Ekong – 40.60 Long Jump: Boys 8 & Under Division Ian Millage – Detached – 3.63m Long Jump: Girls Division 11-12 Olivia Scott – The Inner Circle Track Club – 4.79m Long jump: boys 11-12 division Tramon Williams Jr – Dave Bethany TC – 5.12m Long jump: boys 13-14 division Rhoan Kaulder II – Maximum Speed ​​Track & Field – 6.68m High Jump: Girls Division 13-14 Mary Taylor – Dave Bethany TC – 1.60m High Jump: Girls Division 15-16 Kyra Bakke – The Inner Circle Track Club – 1.60m Javelin Throw: Division 15-16 Girls Sofia Wydra – TNT Track and Field Academy – 41.03m Javelin Throw: Men’s 17-18 Division Troy Cocco – Mount Pleasant Track Club – 62.39m Discus Throw: Girls Division 11-12 Arisa Bisofa – Boas Throwing Club – 33.63m Discus Throw: Girls Division 13-14 Brielle Lawson – Afterburners Orbit – 36.19m Shot Put: Boys 9-10 Division Del’Qwan Morrow II – 3M Track Club – 8.94m Shot Put: Boys 13-14 Division Benjamin Hiestand – Detached – 14.44m Pole Vault: Women’s 17-18 Division Tessa Mudd – Mount Pleasant Track Club – 4.27m A full list of results can be found here. 