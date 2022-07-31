Sports
India-Pakistan cricket highlight of Sunday’s program
Birmingham: The following is India’s schedule for Sunday’s Commonwealth Games. All times in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Swimming
Men’s 200m Butterfly Series 3: Sajan Prakash (3:07 PM)
Men’s 50m Backstroke Series 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31pm)
Gymnastics
Men’s All-Around Final: Yogeshwar Singh (1:30)
Badminton
Mixed team quarter-finals: from 10 p.m
Women’s T20 Cricket
India vs Pakistan (3:30 PM)
boxing
48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45pm)
60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5:15 p.m.)
71-75kg (Middleweight) Round of 16: Sumit (12:15pm Monday)
Over 92 kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 hour on Monday)
Hockey (Men)
India vs Ghana: 8.30pm
Cycling
Men’s sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (from 2:32 pm)
Men’s 15 km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (from 4.20 pm)
Women’s 500m time trial final: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9:02 p.m.)
Weightlifting
Men’s 67 kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (14 hours)
Women’s 59 kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 p.m.)
Men’s 73 kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 p.m.)
Squash
Women’s Singles, Round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (from 6pm)
Men’s Singles Round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6:45 PM)
Table tennis
Quarter-final men’s team: 2 p.m.
Women’s team semi-final: 11:30 PM
Lawn Bowl
Women’s singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)
Men’s Pairs: India vs England (16 hours)
