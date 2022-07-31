‘Carlos Alcaraz probably doesn’t think about…’, says the legend





Carlos Alcaraz has put in a really great performance in this first part of the season. The very young Spaniard won the Masters 1000 in Miami and Madrid in 2022 and won the ATP 500 in Rio and Barcelona. He still lacks the flicker in a Grand Slam, but it’s clear to everyone that we’re dealing with a destined one. According to many experts, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s protégé will become the new ruler of the men’s circuit. We remember that ‘Carlitos’ has already given up the whim of beating both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (in Madrid), proving that he doesn’t fear confrontation with anyone. By beating Norbert Gombos in Umag on Thursday, the new number 5 in the world achieved his 40th victory of the season. The 19-year-old Murcia wants to defend the title in Croatia, also to make up for the defeat he suffered in the final in Hamburg last week. After this short ‘campaign’ on red, Alcaraz returns home to prepare for the American Masters 1000. On the microphones of ‘Tennis TV’ Tracy Austin spoke nice words for the Iberian. Tracy Austin on Carlos Alcaraz Speaking on Tennis TV, Tracy Austin said Carlos Alcaraz came into the tournament with the mindset to win the next game and not look too far ahead. “I think a guy like this, he probably isn’t thinking about (defending a title). He’s in the top five now. It doesn’t really matter (defending a title). This is a guy with a ‘Give me the balls I will win the match today. Who am I playing against now?’ That’s the mentality of a champion, not like I have to defend anything. That’s not the way you get the job done a second time,” said Austin. Alcaraz had a brilliant run at the European Open. Although he lost to Lorenzo Musetti in the final, he took advantage of the ranking points. The 19-year-old is now number 5 in the world. Speaking of the achievement, the world’s number 5 revealed a much greater purpose for his future. “It means a lot. The hard work I put in every day to achieve my dreams, [No.] 1, and little by little i reach my dream, the top five is pretty amazing to me and i will stay that way [No.] 1”. He said. Hailing from the same country, many call him the successor of the legendary Rafael Nadal. In his young career, Alcaraz has already won five ATP titles.

