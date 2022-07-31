‘I want to be here,’ says Mel Pearson, as the future of hockey in Michigan remains unclear





ANN ARBOR, Michigan — The results of an investigation into Michigan’s hockey program should be released soon, Mel Pearson says, and the coach hopes he’s shown enough to keep the Wolverines in charge for years to come. Pearson has been working without a contract since 1 May, because UM determines the next steps after an investigation into his program. While university policy prohibits commenting on — or even acknowledging — an ongoing investigation, Pearson himself has confirmed its existence. In a conversation with The Michigan Insider Saturday afternoon, Pearson said that he and UM have known the findings of the investigation since May. Pearson explained that he has had “productive talks” with the Athletic Department in recent weeks, adding that the lack of a formal resolution on the matter “out of my control.” While Pearson says he has not had any formal talks about a new contract, he said “the program is in a great place” and that he wants to remain in charge. “I work under the direction of Warde [Manuel], the regents and the president. I hope I showed them enough to be here,” Pearson told TMI on Saturday. He spoke to us during the Michigan Hockey Alumni Golf Outing, when dozens of former Wolverines returned to Ann Arbor. Pearson cited Michigan’s performance on the ice, success rate and low outbound transfer rate as measures supporting that success. Under Pearson, Michigan has reached the Frozen Four twice, including in 2022. The program continues to recruit at a high level, including three incoming freshmen who were top-50 NHL Draft picks earlier this month. The university hockey world is waiting for a solution Michigan Athletics has not provided a recent update on Pearson, who has retained all regular coaching duties after his time contract expired on May 1 Pearson and his program were investigated for a number of allegations, including claims of discrimination against female staff members and retaliation against a student-athlete for “expressing concern” about team culture. Pearson denied the allegations early this year in a interview with The Michigan Daily, and he repeated many of those same denials to TMI on Saturday. “It is an ongoing investigation. It’s been going on since October,” Pearson told the Daily in late January. “I am of course disappointed in what is being said. And the truth will come out at the end of the investigation, and I have every confidence that the allegations will turn out to be false.” Rick Bancroft, Michigan’s director of hockey operations and one of those accused of “creating a toxic work environment for female support staff,” left the program in late June. “We work through everything,” Warde Manuel, Michigan’s athletic director, told MLive last month. “[Pearson] works and remains our hockey coach. There is no difference in what we do. We’re just working through a process and looking at the things we need to address and we’ll move forward.” Story photo by David Wilcomes / MGoBlog.com.

