Virginia Tech Football 2022 Fall Camp: Watch, Listen and Follow

7/31-2022 12:00:00 PM

Virginia Tech Football is officially back as the team begins fall practices on Tuesday, August 2, signaling the start of a new head coach Brent Pry ‘s first season in Blacksburg. Tickets are now on sale in a wide variety of options, ranging from season tickets for all six of Tech’s home games to individual game tickets and customizable 3- or 4-game mini-plans. Use our virtual ticket assistant to help you choose the best option by telling him how many matches you plan to attend, how many people you plan to bring, and whether value or location matters – then let it do the rest! Learn more below about how to follow along during Fall Camps as the Hokies gear up for another exciting season on the roster. PRESS CONFERENCES & INTERVIEWS Technical players and coaches will be available for press conferences on select days during fall camp. Fans can watch the interviews on HokieSports.com, while quotes are shared through the team’s social media channels and the HokieSports mobile app. Zach Mackey Tech’s new Director of Broadcasting, will also be recording practice reports during the month of August, giving fans another chance to hear from the Hokies. HOKIEPOD PODCAST NETWORK Bill Roth and Mike Burnop will team up to host the new “Level Seven” series. Perfect for fans looking for a deep dive into the latest from the roster, this podcast will release new episodes every Tuesday in the fall. The first episode debuted earlier this summer with a conversation between Roth and Coach Pry. Additionally, in the fall, Mackey will host a weekly podcast featuring interviews with Hokies Football coordinators and assistants. New episodes will be released on Thursday. Visit HokieSports.com/Podcasts for the latest episodes, or join our email list and receive the series and episodes you want straight to your inbox. SOCIAL MEDIA To keep up to date with the latest from Fall Camp, fans can also follow Hokies’ social media platforms. Fans can find behind-the-scenes photos, videos, and content from the practice on the team’s Twitter handle (@HokiesFB), Instagram account (@hokiesfb) and TikTok page (@hokiesfootball). You can also see the latest news on the team’s Facebook page (@VirginiaTechFB). EMAIL NEWSLETTER Fans can stay connected with the Hokies by subscribing to Key Plays, the official Virginia Tech Football email newsletter. This newsletter is sent every Wednesday during the season and packs the best content and important updates into an easy-to-read summary delivered directly to your inbox. HOKIESPORTS MOBILE APP For all the latest news, highlights and more, fans can download the official HokieSports mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Fall Camp practice reports, interviews, photo galleries and videos are featured on the HokieSports Mobile App, and you can sign up for push notifications to ensure you never miss an update. TEXTING Want to send Virginia Tech Football content straight to your mobile device? Text HOKIESFB to 83200 to receive text messages with the best content of fall camp. FOOTBALL FAN DAY Don’t miss your chance to meet this year’s squad at the annual Hokies Football Fan Day, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, August 14. Presented by Virginia529, Football Fan Day offers tech fans the chance to interact with new Coach Pry and the rest of the team at the Beamer-Lawson practice facility. The event is free and open to the public. Current Hokie Kids’ Club members get exclusive early access to Fan Day at 1:00 PM ET before the general public arrives 15 minutes later. The Fan Day festivities end at 2:15 PM ET. Visit HokieSports.com/FBFanDay for full details. Hokie Kids Club Memberships are still available for the upcoming season. Those who achieved Maroon membership on Friday, August 19 can take advantage of an exclusive ticket offer to Tech’s home games against Boston College and Wofford this fall.

