Cricket fans India and Pakistan find common ground during ‘Friendly Games’

Fans of Pakistan and India mingled in Edgbaston on Sunday during the highly anticipated Commonwealth Games clash between the South Asian rivals, with supporters seeing the occasion as an opportunity to increase harmony.

Australia’s cricketers are favorites for gold in Birmingham, but there’s nothing quite like the fierce rivalry between the two cricket-obsessed South Asian nations.

Due to political tensions, cricketers from the two countries currently only meet at multi-country events.

India severed bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan after attacks in Mumbai in 2008 that authorities blamed on Pakistani militants.

They have not met in a bilateral men’s series since Pakistan toured India in 2012-13 for a series of one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches during a brief thaw in relations.

But there was no such tension as thousands of fans from Birmingham’s sizable Indian and Pakistani communities gathered in Edgbaston to watch the women’s teams battle it out on Sunday.

Spectators tried to stay dry in the steady early drizzle as “Mr Blue Sky” by Birmingham rock band Electric Light Orchestra blared.

The sun finally came out and the game was reduced from 20 to 18 overs per innings, with Pakistan batting first.

Pakistani fans impressed with their fancy dress costumes – one dressed in a “Mad Hatter” costume in the national colors and another in a superhero outfit with a tuft of green hair.

But it was the Indian fans who had more reason to cheer, as their rivals were bundled for just 99 in their 18 overs.

India then rattled off the runs to win by eight wickets within 12 overs, with Smriti Mandhana not taking out 63.

Pharmaceutical advisor Rahul Vyas said the Commonwealths competition – also known as the “Friendly Games” – was “a wonderful place to increase love, harmony and peace”.

Vyas traveled from London with his two teenage children and his sister.

For him, sporting clashes between Pakistan and India offer an opportunity for engagement between the two groups of supporters.

“This can be a unifying force,” the 47-year-old told AFP. “If I can’t connect with my Pakistani friends, how will I be friends with them?

“This is a great opportunity today — look at that Pakistani boy, he’s about the same age as my son.

“They both have the same passion for cricket, there are too many things for the foundation of a friendship.”

He added: “There are certain things that our two countries are fighting over, but let others deal with political issues.

“We normal Indian and Pakistani people can form the roots of a greater friendship through cricket.”

Vyas’ friend, Piyush Somaiya, echoed those feelings.

Somaiya, who wore a court jester hat in the Indian colours, said the players themselves set an example by being friends off the pitch.

“This is the biggest rivalry in cricket, be it men’s, women’s or Under-19,” he said.

“But unlike rival football club supporters, we sit together. There is a lot of chat, then good chatter and that’s fun.”

“At the same time, we appreciate a good shot from an opponent and so do they, which is nice to see.”

The 43-year-old accountant, who traveled with his wife and two young sons from near London, also believes the women’s game will be given a major boost with his debut at the Games in Birmingham.

“It’s a great idea to compete in the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

“This will give women’s cricket a boost. It will continue to increase in the future. Can you believe it is almost sold out on a test match ground.”

