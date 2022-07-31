Sports
Cricket fans India and Pakistan find common ground during ‘Friendly Games’
Fans of Pakistan and India mingled in Edgbaston on Sunday during the highly anticipated Commonwealth Games clash between the South Asian rivals, with supporters seeing the occasion as an opportunity to increase harmony.
Australia’s cricketers are favorites for gold in Birmingham, but there’s nothing quite like the fierce rivalry between the two cricket-obsessed South Asian nations.
Due to political tensions, cricketers from the two countries currently only meet at multi-country events.
India severed bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan after attacks in Mumbai in 2008 that authorities blamed on Pakistani militants.
They have not met in a bilateral men’s series since Pakistan toured India in 2012-13 for a series of one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches during a brief thaw in relations.
But there was no such tension as thousands of fans from Birmingham’s sizable Indian and Pakistani communities gathered in Edgbaston to watch the women’s teams battle it out on Sunday.
Spectators tried to stay dry in the steady early drizzle as “Mr Blue Sky” by Birmingham rock band Electric Light Orchestra blared.
The sun finally came out and the game was reduced from 20 to 18 overs per innings, with Pakistan batting first.
Pakistani fans impressed with their fancy dress costumes – one dressed in a “Mad Hatter” costume in the national colors and another in a superhero outfit with a tuft of green hair.
But it was the Indian fans who had more reason to cheer, as their rivals were bundled for just 99 in their 18 overs.
India then rattled off the runs to win by eight wickets within 12 overs, with Smriti Mandhana not taking out 63.
– ‘Pleasure’ –
Pharmaceutical advisor Rahul Vyas said the Commonwealths competition – also known as the “Friendly Games” – was “a wonderful place to increase love, harmony and peace”.
Vyas traveled from London with his two teenage children and his sister.
For him, sporting clashes between Pakistan and India offer an opportunity for engagement between the two groups of supporters.
“This can be a unifying force,” the 47-year-old told AFP. “If I can’t connect with my Pakistani friends, how will I be friends with them?
“This is a great opportunity today — look at that Pakistani boy, he’s about the same age as my son.
“They both have the same passion for cricket, there are too many things for the foundation of a friendship.”
He added: “There are certain things that our two countries are fighting over, but let others deal with political issues.
“We normal Indian and Pakistani people can form the roots of a greater friendship through cricket.”
Vyas’ friend, Piyush Somaiya, echoed those feelings.
Somaiya, who wore a court jester hat in the Indian colours, said the players themselves set an example by being friends off the pitch.
“This is the biggest rivalry in cricket, be it men’s, women’s or Under-19,” he said.
“But unlike rival football club supporters, we sit together. There is a lot of chat, then good chatter and that’s fun.”
“At the same time, we appreciate a good shot from an opponent and so do they, which is nice to see.”
The 43-year-old accountant, who traveled with his wife and two young sons from near London, also believes the women’s game will be given a major boost with his debut at the Games in Birmingham.
“It’s a great idea to compete in the Commonwealth Games,” he said.
“This will give women’s cricket a boost. It will continue to increase in the future. Can you believe it is almost sold out on a test match ground.”
pi/jw/her
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/india-pakistan-cricket-fans-common-144823148.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Regular to remove Jokowi from the presidential throne, this figure is supported by thousands of people in the presidential election of 2024 July 31, 2022
- Cricket Legend Justin Langer Joins Sevens Star-Studded Commentary Team For Coming Season July 31, 2022
- PM Modi suggests people use ‘tiranga’ as their profile picture on social media between August 2-15 July 31, 2022
- McElroy to compete in Cali22 World U20 Athletics Championships July 31, 2022
- When a recession hits the UK, a base rate hike is the last thing we need | interest rate July 31, 2022