Don’t look now, Aggies’ 2023 class is climbing fast





Texas A&M Football just added an elite linebacker to its 2023 class in Anthony Hill and the slow start to the cycle is quickly making up for it. After a shockingly slow start to the 2023 cycle, Texas A&M football is rapidly gaining ground. The Aggies are ranked in the bottom half of college football in the 2023 class rankings, but that’s not because of a lack of dedicated talent, but rather because of the size of the class. Heading into the month of July, Texas A&M only had five pledges, which is surprising given that Jimbo Fisher just entered the best-ever recruiting class in 2022. You would think momentum would have been on his side after signing that 2022 group. But that slow start soon seems to be a distant memory after the landing of four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill. Not only has Fisher landed a few top-100 recruits in the past week, but he’s also working hard to topple five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, who is currently committed to USC but is visiting College Station this weekend. With seven pledges and number 55 in the 2023 leaderboards, Texas A&M still has a long way to go to replicate that success from the previous cycle, but Fisher is on what feels like the start of a huge run. Although the class is 55th for only seven commits, it has the fourth highest average rating (93.07) in the class, behind only Ohio State, Notre Dame and Alabama. Hill went on to become the first five-star commitment for the Aggies in the class on Saturday and I have a feeling there will be more in the near future. Don’t look, but Fisher is about to take the class by storm.

