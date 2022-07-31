Hockey Canada needs a complete renovation

Show the minutes. . .

Wait what? Are there no minutes?

That was just one of the highlights of the latest parliamentary committee hearings on the men’s hockey crisis. We now know that the lightning-fast decision of Hockey Canada’s board of directors in May to settle allegations of sexual assault involving some members of the 2018 junior world team behind closed doors, i.e. privately.

And we now know that the board has authorized a maximum payout to the claimant, although the actual amount has not been disclosed. And it has been confirmed that the players in question were only notified of the settlement afterwards. And we are reminded that this is an organization that is not operating to the professional standard of best practice when it comes to transparency and accountability.

Example: When asked about the total payouts made to settle allegations of sexual assault, Hockey Canada’s chief financial officer said $7.6 million was paid from the National Equity Fund to cover nine settlements. The vast majority of that — $6.8 million — was paid to the victims of convicted sex offender and former junior coach Graham James.

From where we sit, that was a little masterful deflection. What the CFO didn’t mention, and what Chief Executive Officer Scott Smith didn’t change during the committee hearing, was that the $7.6 million doesn’t include the board-approved amount paid to settle the sexual assault case involving those junior players. . It took a question from a journalist to pry off that vital fact.

Perhaps that explains why Smith, who has been with Hockey Canada since 1997, seemed to have a hard time recognizing that the events surrounding the so-called national game were catastrophic. One incident is one too many, Smith said softly.

Two per year is the going rate for Hockey Canada. Two payouts for sexual abuse a year, that is, rape is an underreported crime. When MPs were given the opportunity on Tuesday to criticize Sport Canada over its own inert role in the case, after the federal sports authority was informed of the allegations at the time of the alleged attack, Andréanne Larouche, MP for Bloc Quebec, twice referred to the seemingly banal talk about sexual abuse. It was as if rape is seen as something that exists in society, she said. Like it’s no big deal. Call it a line item in the financial statement.

Given that Sport Canada has not followed up for four years on what allegedly happened between some members of the gold medal winning junior team and the unnamed claimant after a gala in London, it is impossible to dispute the point. The complainant has since indicated that she is cooperating with the renewed investigations. She issued a statement to Henein Hutchison, the law firm initially hired by Hockey Canada to both investigate the allegations and make recommendations about the toxic culture that is cancer-causing embedded in men’s hockey. A criminal investigation by London police was reopened this month. A second investigation, involving another alleged gang attack by some members of the junior world team in 2003, has been launched by the Halifax Regional Police Department.

Hockey Canada has said it resolved the London case as quickly as it did because it was in the complainant’s best interest. Significantly, the board made the decision to settle the claim itself, rather than turning it over to AIG, the insurance company that provides the league with coverage for sexual misconduct. Both actions can be seen as attempts to keep the whole affair down. If only there were board minutes to dissuade us from that idea.

Right. There are no board minutes.

There is nothing here that can inspire the confidence of hockey parents. Or hockey fans. Promises from the existing gang to foster a so-called culture of speaking or comply with outside board reviews will not be condoned. There is only one thing to do: the organization needs a complete renovation. The existing board and the CEO must go.

