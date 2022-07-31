Sports
Former Olympic table tennis star causes controversy with tirade about daughter’s Orthodox Jewish partner
A former Olympic table tennis star caused a racket during the national competition earlier this month when she verbally abused her daughter’s Orthodox Jewish doubles partner.
Fei Ming Tong, who finished ninth in the 2000 Olympics representing Taiwan, is said to have called Estee Ackerman, a 20-year-old ping-pong prodigy, “ugly” and a “piece of bastard” in the US. National Table Tennis Championships.
She also reportedly dropped F-bombs and said Ackerman’s conservative clothing style was “unprofessional” and “disgusting,” Ackerman’s father told the newspaper. New York Postbefore taking her daughter, Lucy Chen, out of the competition, leaving Ackerman without a partner.
The altercation left Ackerman in tears, she said.
“This was discrimination,” Glenn Ackerman said, pointing out that Tong and her daughter, as well as the Ackermans, live on Long Island and Tong even educated his daughter knowing she was Jewish.
It remains unclear what led to the showdown, and the Ackermans insist her outfit didn’t hinder her performance at the national games, where she even won silver in the hardbat competition, which is played with an old-fashioned paddle.
USA Table Tennis is now investigating the incident, CEO Virginia Sung told the Post, but was unable to comment on the matter.
Fei Ming Tong, a former ping pong star from Taiwan, is said to have verbally abused her daughter’s Orthodox Jewish doubles partner during the US National Table Tennis Championships earlier this month.
Estee Ackerman, a 20-year-old ping-pong prodigy, wears shoot-sleeve shirts that cover her elbows, along with skirts and leggings when she competes, in keeping with her religion
Ackerman, now a senior at Stern College for Women in New York City, has been playing table tennis since she was just 8 years old at the urging of her father, who taught both of his children to play in the hopes it would help improve their hand-eye coordination. develop. , according to the Long Island Herald.
By the time she was 11, she beat tennis star Rafael Nadal in the match and in 2016 she tried for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
She has won several gold medals at the U.S. National Table Tennis Championships, but she had to miss the 2020 Olympic trials because she would be required to play for part of the tournament during the Jewish Sabbath, which runs from sundown on Friday until sundown on Saturday.
After the altercation, Tong is said to have taken her daughter, Lucy Chen (right), out of the doubles tournament, leaving Ackerman without a partner.
Ackerman has been playing ping pong since she was only 8 years old and her father said Tong had even trained Ackerman once knowing she was Jewish
She has tried herself for the Olympics and even once beat tennis pro Rafael Nadal in a match
In all her matches, her father said, Ackerman wears shoot-sleeve shirts that cover her elbows, along with skirts and leggings.
She wore one of those outfits during the national competition earlier this month, her father said, when the only dress requirement was that the contestants not wear white because it would clash with the ball.
“It’s not like my dress was an obstacle to my competition level,” Ackerman told the Post. “It certainly isn’t.”
After Tong took her daughter out of the competition, Ackerman was even able to compete in other events and saw her overall rating improve during the competition.
Tong, meanwhile, told the New York Post that she was unaware of any issues between herself and Ackerman.
She said Ackerman was one of her “best and favorite” students and wished her “all the best for her great future.”
