Commonwealth Games T20 cricket: Mandhana helps India beat Pakistan | Commonwealth Games 2022
So India has won. But cricket is always more than scores, fours, sixes and wickets. You would have to be an expert on history, sociology and politics to pick up all the subtexts when they play against Pakistan, although the state of relations between the two nations means the match now only occurs in tournaments.
The planners always make sure to match them in the group stage, be it the World Cup, the Champions Trophy, the World T20 or the Commonwealth Games. Illuminated by Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant percussion, this match had more to offer than even most.
These Games are part of the International Olympic Committee’s attempt to persuade the International Olympic Committee to include cricket in the Olympic Games. There are one and a half billion good reasons for them to do it, and another 20 million in the diaspora. India’s relative lack of success in other sports, having won 10 gold medals in 120 years of Olympic competition, has held back the Games in that market. But the individual athletes who recently won gold medals, rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, became so famous for the backbone that the International Olympic Committee has a pretty clear idea of what it would be worth if they could break into it.
That is one of the reasons why they recently agreed to hold their next annual session in Mumbai. Bringing in cricket would do it too. The problem is that the sport is not very well suited to the current goals of the Games. It is complicated and obscure, impenetrable to outsiders and often seems ridiculous even to connoisseurs. In Tokyo, Paris and Los Angeles, it would require large, complicated, single-use locations that the locals would use very little. And it involves a huge number of players, all of whom have to be housed in the athlete’s village, but very few of whom have an actual chance of winning the thing.
Moreover, the schedule is already so overcrowded that it is unclear whether the ICC can even guarantee that its star players are even free to participate in it. That is why the Commonwealth Games only host a women’s tournament. There simply wasn’t room in the men’s schedule to fit this in. And the last thing the IOC needs when trying to sell the game to the Olympics is a tournament that their most prominent players skip because it’s so low on their list of priorities. Oh yeah, and it’s completely at the mercy of the weather, so when it rains the TV companies have nothing to show.
The flip side, as any sane person knows, is that cricket is the greatest sport in existence, and somewhere in between the Mona Lisa and the moon landings, the pinnacle of human achievement.
India v Pakistan, the tent-pole game of the tournament, showed the best and the worst of it. The start was delayed twice by rain and for a while it looked like they would struggle to get into play at all. It was eventually cleared 35 minutes after the scheduled start, meaning the innings were reduced to 18 overs each, power play reduced to five overs, and three bowlers from each team could bowl four overs each and two more could bowl three. Try fitting that into a snappy thirty-second video to explain the laws to a new audience. Not that they needed that at Edgbaston.
There were a lot of people here, but it wasn’t the sold-out crowd the organizers had promised. Halfway through the day, the organizers also offered everyone free entry to the second game of the day, between Australia and Barbados, a sensible response to the fact that the sale didn’t go as well as they could have done. They sent out a press release halfway through that the Games had broken the record for total ticket sales at a women’s tournament, but still, the stadium isn’t half full yet. It is said that people who bought tickets didn’t come then, maybe because they didn’t know it was a women’s competition, maybe because it clashed with other events.
Fool them more. Because it was a brilliant game, with more than enough action to make up for the fact that India won it so easily. Pakistans innings turned over on the ninth, pitched by Sneh Rana. They were one for none after nine balls, but Muneeba Ali and Bismah Maroof rebuilt the innings with a 50-run partnership.
Then Rana sent them both in a single over, Maof lbw, Ali caught and bowled. A few run-outs later in the innings meant that Pakistan never really rallied, losing five wickets in the last eight deliveries in a bid to get their tally over a hundred.
Mandhana then put down a spectacular power-batting, fours to all corners, sixes to the ground and across the center of the wicket. Her 50 came from 31 balls and the match was pretty much over by the time she reached him. In the stands they were laughing and dancing and roaring and singing as she did it, and perhaps the IOC, far away in their headquarters in Switzerland, watched and listened with one eye to the TV ratings in India, the other to the schedule for LA 2028.
