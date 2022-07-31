The comeback of Silicon Valley Classics puts tennis stars in the spotlight

Connect with us

Dating back to the 20th century and highly relevant over the years, it’s a lingering question in women’s tennis: What’s the latest with Serena Williams?

Perhaps that best explains the appeal of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which opens Monday on the San Jose State campus. Serena won’t be playing, and as gorgeous as it may seem to the casual fan, she won’t be missed.

Her reputation as an all-time great might be the best ever play is sealed forever. But Williams has spoken enthusiastically about a surrender to the youth, handing the spotlight to the next generation, which is exactly the theme of this long-standing Bay Area tournament.

In the wake of a disappointing Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan in 115th place, Williams has her sights set on the US Open, with a scheduled stop at the Western & Southern event near Cincinnati, Aug 13 -21. She’s 40, she’s a mom, and she’s just done with the weekly tours.

So let’s welcome Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff to San Jose, not to mention this deepest field since 1984, when it was known as California’s Virginia Slims, at the Oakland Coliseum Arena, and Martina Navratilovas won 54-game win streak. broken by Hana Mandlikova in the final.

Exercise with Bruce Jenkins

Osaka has played sparingly this year, citing mental health issues and deciding to sidestep Wimbledon, but she landed a wildcard spot in San Jose and is memorable at her best, most notably in a convincing win over Serena in the 2018 US Open last .

A steadily burgeoning talent since he captured the world’s attention at age 13 (she turned 18 in March), Gauff was a poised, entertaining presence at this year’s French Open, eventually falling to No. the world Iga Swiatek in the championship match.

For most observers, alongside 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, perennial contender Madison Keys and 22nd-seeded Amanda Anisimova who defeated Gauff in the third round of Wimbledon, these two players would make this a potentially exciting tennis week. But the field is only getting bigger with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and five players in the world top 10: Maria Sakkari (3) from Greece, Paula Badosa (4) from Spain, Ons Jabeur (5) from Tunisia, Aryna Sabalenka (6) of Belarus and Garbie Muguruza (8) of Spain. Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach a major final at Wimbledon, losing to Rybakina 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Just three years ago, people wondered if the tour could support an event in San Jose following the relocation of Stanford’s Taube Tennis Center after the 2017 event. Attendance was sparse, the atmosphere was empty, and any sign of star power was against it. disappeared over the weekend. It has made an exciting comeback to say the least.

Will the tension?

Among those who analyze baseball without looking beyond the numbers, there’s a theory that clutch hitting doesn’t exist, that players can’t be defined (or demoted) that way. Complete nonsense. The problem comes to my mind with the Giants number that Will Clarks is retiring as he was the essence of clutch. Believe it or not, there are a lot of guys out there who, when the bright lights come on, don’t want to have the bat in their hands, or have the ball on the mound, Clark told SFG Productions a few years ago. I was the exact opposite. If there was a situation in a game that was crucial and catchy, I wanted the bat. It’s like any business: there are people who thrive at a critical time, and people who would rather not be subjected to that kind of pressure. As Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow put it: Some guys get better at baseball. They begin to think too much about what is at stake. Will was always a man who wanted you there, and man, did he deliver.

