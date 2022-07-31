The comeback of Silicon Valley Classics puts tennis stars in the spotlight

Dating back to the 20th century and highly relevant over the years, it’s a lingering question in women’s tennis: What’s the latest with Serena Williams?

Perhaps that best explains the appeal of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which opens Monday on the San Jose State campus. Serena won’t be playing, and as gorgeous as it may seem to the casual fan, she won’t be missed.

Her reputation as an all-time great might be the best ever play is sealed forever. But Williams has spoken enthusiastically about a surrender to the youth, handing the spotlight to the next generation, which is exactly the theme of this long-standing Bay Area tournament.

In the wake of a disappointing Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan in 115th place, Williams has her sights set on the US Open, with a scheduled stop at the Western & Southern event near Cincinnati, Aug 13 -21. She’s 40, she’s a mom, and she’s just done with the weekly tours.

So let’s welcome Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff to San Jose, not to mention this deepest field since 1984, when it was known as California’s Virginia Slims, at the Oakland Coliseum Arena, and Martina Navratilovas won 54-game win streak. broken by Hana Mandlikova in the final.

Exercise with Bruce Jenkins

Osaka has played sparingly this year, citing mental health issues and deciding to sidestep Wimbledon, but she landed a wildcard spot in San Jose and is memorable at her best, most notably in a convincing win over Serena in the 2018 US Open last .

A steadily burgeoning talent since he captured the world’s attention at age 13 (she turned 18 in March), Gauff was a poised, entertaining presence at this year’s French Open, eventually falling to No. the world Iga Swiatek in the championship match.

For most observers, alongside 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, perennial contender Madison Keys and 22nd-seeded Amanda Anisimova who defeated Gauff in the third round of Wimbledon, these two players would make this a potentially exciting tennis week. But the field is only getting bigger with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and five players in the world top 10: Maria Sakkari (3) from Greece, Paula Badosa (4) from Spain, Ons Jabeur (5) from Tunisia, Aryna Sabalenka (6) of Belarus and Garbie Muguruza (8) of Spain. Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach a major final at Wimbledon, losing to Rybakina 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Just three years ago, people wondered if the tour could support an event in San Jose following the relocation of Stanford’s Taube Tennis Center after the 2017 event. Attendance was sparse, the atmosphere was empty, and any sign of star power was against it. disappeared over the weekend. It has made an exciting comeback to say the least.

Will the tension?

Among those who analyze baseball without looking beyond the numbers, there’s a theory that clutch hitting doesn’t exist, that players can’t be defined (or demoted) that way. Complete nonsense. The problem comes to my mind with the Giants number that Will Clarks is retiring as he was the essence of clutch. Believe it or not, there are a lot of guys out there who, when the bright lights come on, don’t want to have the bat in their hands, or have the ball on the mound, Clark told SFG Productions a few years ago. I was the exact opposite. If there was a situation in a game that was crucial and catchy, I wanted the bat. It’s like any business: there are people who thrive at a critical time, and people who would rather not be subjected to that kind of pressure. As Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow put it: Some guys get better at baseball. They begin to think too much about what is at stake. Will was always a man who wanted you there, and man, did he deliver.

The St. Louis Cardinals are the Giants business, thanks to the wild card race, and a crisis loomed when unvaccinated Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado were banned from playing in recent weeks’ two-game series in Toronto. I must assume that at least some of the cardinals had their personal doubts about vaccinating, but went forward out of respect for their teammates, for the general good of the team, wrote longtime St. Louis columnist Bernie Miklasz. It looks bad for two star leaders to break away from the group they supposedly lead. The Cards were routed in Tuesday-evening’s series opener, but recovered to win behind the three-run homer by Albert Pujols. The big man still has it, and that was No. 686 for his career. The Yankees were hesitant to trade for Kansas City’s Andrew Benintendi after the unvaccinated outfielder missed a run from Toronto. Benintendi didn’t say much further, I have an open mind, but the Yankees went through with the deal, reportedly assured there would be no complications. That’s a strong addition, especially as Benintendi replaces strikeout machine Joey Gallo in the lineup.

You’d think things couldn’t get much worse for the Angels than playing their usual lukewarm, boisterous baseball with superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the scene. Now Trout has a serious back condition that he will have to keep an eye on for the rest of his career, making him very difficult to trade. And as desperation sets in, the Angels have reportedly been listening to offers for Ohtani, who’s been around long enough to realize he must escape Arte Moreno’s incompetent property and find a new setting. Speaking of star power, sensational Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez hopes to join Trout as the only players 21 and under to record 30 home runs and 40 steals in a season. For Giants fans wondering what Bobby Bonds is, he had 32 home runs and 45 steals in 1969, but he was 23. Joey Bart doesn’t compare to Buster Posey on any level, but at least the young catcher has the potential to become a solid team leader. Big difference: Bart fills a clubhouse with players who are inexperienced, ordinary or past their prime. When Posey broke through in 2010, along with fellow rookie Madison Bumgarner, he was surrounded by Matt Cain, Tim Lincecum, Pablo Sandoval, Freddy Sanchez, Juan Uribe, Cody Ross, Pat Burrell, Aubrey Huff (at his best), Aaron Rowand, Brian Wilson and Jeremy Affeldt. It was sink or swim with that crowd, and Posey swam across the English Channel.

Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper despised the proliferation of position players storming the mound in blowout games (more than 70 times in the major leagues this season), saying, “People pay to come out and watch baseball in how it could go wrong: Kansas City outfielder Michael A. Taylor threw two innings against Cleveland on July 9, throwing 94 mph at one point, complaining of shoulder pain the next day and wasn’t back on the field until July 22. To put it mildly, kickback is nothing new.The Washington Post was investigating a game in 1906 when three outfielders pitched for the Senators against the New York Highlanders, then the Washington Evening Star took the lead. called anything worse than a bad joke Nothing short of criminal was the way those Highland boys pounded three Capitoline twirlers through the suburbs.

Bruce Jenkins writes the 3-Dot Lounge for The San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @Bruce_Jenkins1