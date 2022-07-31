Sports
CWG 2022 India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey Highlights: IND 11-0 GHA
campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday, July 31, 2022. India has been placed in Pool B of the tournament, along with Canada, England, Ghana and Wales.
In preparation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Indian men’s hockey team held a national camp at the SAI Center in Bengaluru from June 27, 2022 to July 23, 2022. The Indian team, led by captain Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid, reached Birmingham on 24 July after the camp’s completion, for the quadrennial event.
“It has actually been surprisingly cold here. Every day we are surprised and we keep wondering if summer is coming soon. Everyone is now settled. The first days we got everyone used to where everything is in the Village, so that when the matches start, people are very familiar and at ease. We focused on getting used to the pitch, the playing conditions and adapting to the environment,” said head coach Graham Reid.
It marks the first time India has played against Ghana since the 1975 men’s World Cup. The last time the two teams faced each other, India had won the meeting 7-0. India had missed a podium place at the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, finishing in 4th position.
But this time, the Indian men’s hockey team will enter the competition with a clear philosophy in mind. Speaking about the team’s preparations, Captain Manpreet Singh said they won’t take any team lightly and gave a glimpse of the team’s strategy for the tournament.
“Our philosophy this time at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is to ‘zoom out and zoom in’. Our coaches have told us to zoom out and visualize what we need to achieve. We want to win a medal, but how can we achieve the same? The first thing we need to do is not underestimate any team,” said Manpreet, who will complete the milestone of earning his 300th international cap on Sunday.
“Secondly, we need to make sure we perform the best match by match and focus on our game plan. We will follow the same mentality against Ghana on Sunday,” he signed.
