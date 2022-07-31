Commonwealth Games: Singapore reaches men’s table tennis semi-finals after 3-0 win over Canada





BIRMINGHAM – Clarence Chew and Koen Pang summoned a huge fighting spirit to overcome match points and major deficits to help Singapore beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday (July 31) and reach the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games men’s table tennis team . On Monday they play against England, who defeated Cyprus 3-0, for a place in Tuesday’s final. The other semi-final will be contested between defending champions India and 2018 finalists Nigeria. Singapore’s win over Canada was more intense than the deficit would suggest, but it was also a kind of tactical masterstroke. National men’s national team coach Gao Ning decided to field the newly formed duo of Koen Pang and Izaac Quek for the opening double, instead of the world’s more established No. 42 Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh. He said: “This is a 50-50 match-up, so we wanted to see how we can crack Canada. Since each player is allowed to play up to two matches, this setup also allows us to use Clarence for the two instead. singles.” Despite only playing together this year, unranked Singaporeans Pang and Izaac defeated 347th place Jeremy Hazin and Edward Ly 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-4). Izaac, 16, said: “There were definitely some nerves in the big knockout rounds of the Games, where I played in front of so many people. But I have faith in Koen, in our coach’s tactics, and I’m happy that according to what we have prepared.” Part of the preparations was to expect the matches to go to the extreme, and that was exactly what happened for the singles matches. world no. 133 Chew paid no attention to the ranking gap between him and 48th-ranked Eugene Wang, nor to the fact that he saved three match points before beating the 36-year-old 3-2 (7-11, 11-5 , 9-11, 13-11, 13-11). The 26-year-old, who collapsed on his back after the win, said: “I didn’t notice how many match points I came up with because I was concentrating on every point against a strong and experienced opponent. “I kept trying to stay aggressive and find ways to score points. I may be fitter than him, but I still had to stay focused and luckily I was more decisive on the crucial points and it all worked out.” Similarly, world No. 117 Pang trailed two matches against 626th-ranked Ly before storming back to win (11-13, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6) to to seal the overall victory. The 20-year-old said: “I played a bit too aggressive in the first two games, I was too anxious to kill the ball and made too many casual mistakes. It was a matter of finding a way back, and I was more patient to to play the rallies of the last three matches against an opponent with whom I played and trained before.”

