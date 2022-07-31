2022 NASCAR on the Brickyard race picks, odds, starting grid, predictions from the legendary Vegas pundit





Chase Elliott received a gift last weekend when he finished third, but got his NASCAR Cup Series-leading fourth win of the season after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified for failing a post-race inspection. It was the leading 15th top-10 finish of the year for Elliott, leaving him one win for the career high he set during his 2020 championship season. The 26-year-old will try to emulate the mark when he competes in the 2022 Verizon 200 on Sunday at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The 2022 NASCAR in Indianapolis start time is 2:30 p.m. ET. Elliott is the 7-2 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook’s 2022 Verizon 200 odds. Reigning series champion Kyle Larson is 11-2, Ross Chastain is 15-2 and Tyler Reddick is 10-1, while Austin Cindric and Daniel Suarez round out the top 2022 NASCAR among the Indianapolis contenders 12-1. you will want watch NASCAR on the Brickyard predictions of Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered racing betting, before securing a Verizon 200 pick for 2022. Roberts, a former bookmaker in Vegas, was the first to offer comprehensive NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation’s foremost NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season. He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, taking Larson’s win with a chance of 11-2, and he was right in targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix with a chance of 11-2. 8-5 the week before. In addition, Roberts made it to last year’s GEICO 500 when he predicted that Brad Keselowski would win with 14-1 odds. Everyone who followed their choices has redeemed tickets. Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday’s NASCAR at Indianapolis 2022 race. He only shares his winner and leaderboard on SportsLine. 2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis Expert Picks One shock: Roberts has little Larson, even though he is one of the top 2022 Verizon 200 candidates. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who finished third in this race last season, doesn’t even make the top five. “He’s only had one win this year,” Roberts told SportsLine. “He was third at Road America, but the big lead he had in 2021 is gone.” Another curveball: Roberts ranks high on Kevin Harvick even though he is a long shot at 30-1 in the final 2022 NASCAR at the Brickyard odds. The 46-year-old Californian is second among active drivers with 58 Cup Series wins, but hasn’t won a checkered flag in Bristol since September 19, 2020. Harvick has had success on road courses in the series, but recorded two wins, 11 top-five finishes and 26 top-10s in 52 starts. “He is a two-time winner on road courses,” Roberts told SportsLine. “He has been very good on the road so far (this season), starting with an 11th place finish at COTA, then a fourth place finish at Sonoma and a 10th place finish at Road America.”Check out who else to choose here. How To Make 2022 Verizon 200 Predictions Roberts is high on a huge long shot that is “in desperation mode to make the playoffs.” This driver is underrated by oddsmakers, and anyone who supports him can hit it big. You can only see who it is here. So who will win the 2022 Verizon 200? And what long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see NASCAR 2022 on the Brickyard standings of the nation’s top NASCAR handicapAnd invent. 2022 Indianapolis NASCAR Race Odds, Field, Contenders, Starting Position View the full NASCAR picks, predictions and best bets in Indianapolis here Chase Elliott 7-2

Kyle Larson 11-2

Ross Chastain 15-2

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Austin Cindric 12-1

Daniel Suarez 12-1

Chase Briscoe 14-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

AJ Allmendinger 16-1

Martin Truex Jr. 16-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Christopher Bell 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

William Byron 28-1

Chris Buescher 30-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Michael McDowell 30-1

Joey Logano 35-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Aric Almirola 125-1

Joey Hand 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1

Loris Hezemans 2500-1

Daniel Kvyat 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

CodyWare 5000-1

Josh Williams 5000-1

