‘Request BCCI not to be harsh when he fails’: Gilchrist on India cricketer | Cricket

Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni and Kumar Sangakkara are probably the three greatest wicketkeeper batters of all time. Their records and accolades speak volumes about the abundant talent they possessed. When Gilchrist revolutionized today’s ODI batting with his bit of attacking approach, Dhoni and Sangakkara went one level further to become battle legends and successful captains. The current generation has many good wicketkeepers, such as Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh PantJos Buttler, Quinton de Kock and more, but when it comes to the closest that has shades of the legendary Gilchrist, there’s only one. Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is often compared to Australian legend Gilchrist for his batting style. In his short career to date, Pant has managed to play some of the most breathtaking blows ever by an Indian goalkeeper. He is the only Indian goalkeeper to have had hundreds of Tests in England, Australia and South Africa. Like Gilchrist, who is credited with redefining the role of a goalkeeper batter in cricket, Pant has built a reputation as a game-changer in the world of cricket. But what does the Australian legend think of Pant? Gilchrist said the Indian left-hander is one of the most exciting cricketers out there. “He (Pant) is one of the most exciting cricketers to watch, I think he just lights up a stage and creates an electric atmosphere when he plays, that’s great,” said Gilchrist. Despite all the excellence he puts on the table, Pant has often been criticized and sometimes even called “reckless” or “careless” when stepping out to play an offensive blow. Gilchrist tapped on the same point, requesting the BCCI and Indian team management to be patient with Pant and support the youngster, especially if he fails. “The BCCI, the management and the selectors will just have to be patient with him. If he doesn’t score in a few innings, they shouldn’t be too hard on him, because you don’t want to suppress the natural flair.” he added. The former Australian goalkeeper batter also expressed his thoughts on the Indian players who do not play in foreign leagues. “It will be great (if the Indian players get to play in overseas T20 leagues), personally I feel it will not reduce the IPL, it will just grow them as a brand. If they (Indian players) can play in Australia or South Africa,” Gilchrist told reporters. “But the challenge is that we are all playing our domestic seasons at the same time, so that’s hard, isn’t it?” he added. Gilchrist’s suggestion came after a day when he questioned the growing dominance of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in the world of cricket.

