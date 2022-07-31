Tigers enjoy strong week at Phillips 66 National Championships

IRVINE, California. For head coach Ryan Wochomurka In fact, its second season has begun, an elite group of Tigers already making waves on the national stage, competing against the best-of-the-best at the 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships last week.

A total of 33 Auburn student athletes made the trip west. As a group, they swam 30 finals, including two A-finals and nine B-finals. The Tigers had 11 finishes of 15th or better this week with four top-10 finishes.

DAY 1

Seven tigers hit the blocks on the first day of competition and it wasn’t long before Wochomurka’s crew started piling up impressive cuttings.

Evan McInerny was the first of many to become the best in his life. His 2:00.57 in the 200 butterfly was good enough for a second dive into the C-final later in the evening.

Tuesday in Irvine, however, were among the distance swimmers.

Averee Preble picked up an 8:59.53 to finish 24th in the 800 freestyle. In the meantime, Bricklayer Mathias , Grant Davis and Michael Bonson each hit the wall with impressive times in the 1500 free. None better than Mathias, as the sophomore clocked in at 3:29:11 AM to finish ninth, earning the team its first top-10 performance of the meet.

DAY 2

Drops were plentiful on day two of the National Championships. In all, Auburn had six swimmers who advanced to the evening finals at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatic Center.

‘s 200 freestyle trio Mikkel Gadgaard , Mathias and Bonson each achieved a place in the C-final. although Ryan Husband did not deserve a second swim, his time of 1:50.60 was a full 1.3 seconds below his previous personal best.

Brynn Curtis took a fantastic plunge into the 200 breaststoke preliminaries to earn a spot in the C final. Her 2:28.87 later that night was a full two seconds faster than her previous personal best. In the men’s 200 chest, Raid Mikuta came in at 2:14.09 and took 19th place.

Wednesday culminated in the team’s first B final of the week thanks to the prolific work of Nate Stoffle . The Georgia native went nearly two minutes under two minutes in the 200 backstroke in the preliminaries to take the ninth fastest time of the morning session. In the evening B-final, Stoffle eclipsed the two-minute mark at 1:59.70 for the first time in his career.

Hannah Ownbey , Alexander Flowers , Henry Bethel and Jacques Rathlé all recorded best swimming on Wednesdays as well.

DAY 3

Ownbey continued its momentum from Wednesday through Thursday, driving the Tigers into the 400 IM for the second time in prime time. Ownbey finished with a personal best of 4:47.81 in the B final to take 15th place.

On the men’s side of the 400 IM, Rathle made his second C final of the week with a lifetime best time of 4:24.38.

To end the night, Aidan Stoffle missed a B final by 0.01 seconds. However, the soon-to-be senior continued to lose time in the night session, winning the C final with 52.76.

DAY 4

Auburn saved the most fireworks for Friday as nine Tigers made it to the finals, including three B finals and two primetime A finals.

Mathias, arguably the best overall measurement performance, made his third final with an impressive effort in the 400 freestyle to take first place in the evening’s B final. Fellow distance swimmer Bonson was not far behind and earned a spot in the C-final.

sophomore Anastasia Makarova claimed her place in the 1:09 club in the 100 chest with a morning swim of 1:09.21. In the afternoon B final, Makarova almost equaled her time and took an impressive 13th place overall.

Auburn’s triumvirate of men’s breaststroke women in Mikuta, Bethel and Flores all qualified for Friday’s final. Bethel and Flores secured a place in the C Final, while Mikuta earned the Tigers their first A Final of the week. His prime time of 1:00.94 was just 0.02 seconds away from his personal best and was good enough for seventh place.

Ellie Waldrep gave the Orange-Blue faithful something to cheer about in the 100 backstroke. Waldrep’s 1:02.05 guaranteed her a spot in the C final, where she would put in almost the same effort.

Brothers Nate and Aidanmost returned Auburn to a double Stoffle A final in the 100. While Aidan settled for the B final, his 54.75 .22 seconds was faster than his morning swim and good enough for ninth place. Meanwhile, Nate lost even more time, clocking 54.47 for a new personal best in the A final, where he finished seventh.

DAY 5

On the final day of competition, Ownbey secured another primetime dive as she earned a spot in the 200 IM B final. The junior turned and set a record in the final, hitting the wall in third with a time of 2:15. She finished 11th overall.

The other highlight of the day was the men’s 800 freestyle, where Mathias, Davis and Bonson all swam their best times to finish in the top 24.

Mathias again led the way with a time of 8:05.76 to win his heat and finish 15th overall. Davis was 17th, hitting the wall in 8:07.36, while Bonson also set a PR at 8:13.38 to take third in his heat and 24th overall.